Dublin's McNamee and Derry's McAtamney make NFL pre-season debuts

THE 2025 NFL season may not get underway until the early hours of Friday 5 September but the pathway to the Lombardi trophy for many Irish athletes started in earnest this weekend.

From Dublin Bay to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers now have two Irish players on its roster, with Ballyboden’s Mark McNamee joining the ranks.

The Leader Kicking and NFL IPP product signed with Green Bay in July and made his pre-season debut on Saturday night, barely under twenty four hours after arriving in Wisconsin.

While training camp continued in Green Bay, McNamee had to wait for international clearance at home before his visa was processed. At the first opportunity, the Dublin man has impressed – with his first kickoff in the league making it all the way to the goal line.

Mark McNamee, formerly of Ballyboden St Enda's, landed into the States at 11pm on Friday with his visa finally sorted.



Less than 24 hours later, he was kicking off for the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.



What a story.pic.twitter.com/GXaqIVhQAq — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) August 10, 2025

His Head Coach Matt LaFleur is happy with his progress to date.

“Our first exposure to him was tonight,” he said. “I thought he came in and did a nice job.”

Speaking with reporters postgame, McNamee was happy with his first outing at Lambeau Field and the process of signing.

“In fairness, immigration was fantastic all the way through supporting me,” he said.

“It’s not an easy thing to get a visa, so it felt like long time – but I think it was just over two weeks – I’m just very grateful to be here.”

It’s not just about McNamee in Green Bay. Wicklow’s Dan Whelan is entering his third NFL season and has shown considerable promise in his first two seasons, emerging as one of the best specialists in the NFL.

In what was a rough outing for the Packers in the pre-season (losing 30-10 against the New York Jets), Whelan impressed 63-yard punt.

This could be the year where the Enniskerry man potentially makes the NFL Pro Bowl for the first time.

One thing is for sure: McNamee has a shoulder to lean on in the Packers locker room with Whelan around.

A major opportunity for Jude McAtamney

Jude McAtamney (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Swatragh’s Jude McAtamney made his NFL pre-season debut on Saturday night in a 34-25 victory over the Buffalo Bills, his first taste of action on the field since his debut for the Giants against the Washington Commanders in November last year.

The beauty of the NFL pre-season for Irish athletes is that many find themselves in different scenarios. McAtamney enters the pre-season knowing that he is currently behind stalwart Graham Gano on the depth chart in East Rutherford, but he is fully aware of the opportunities that are in front of him.

Gano has had injury issues in the past twelve months and is 38 years of age.

McAtamney has potentially two more seasons with the Giants thanks to the International Player Pathway program – and could be the next guy up.

He impressed on Saturday night, making the winning field goal for Brian Daboll’s men from 42 yards in his first pre-season reps.

Speaking with The 42 and Pro Football Ireland last week at practice, McAtamney is ready for the opportunities that come his way this season.

“For me, It’s just about getting out there on gameday and applying what you’ve been doing in the off-season during training camp,” he said

“For us, our jobs don’t change on game day, no matter where we go – so this is about taking the seconds to process and keeping it simple and having fun.”

Giants special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial is also intrigued about McAtamney’s

potential.

“In his experience as a GAA player, you see the different ability to do stuff on kickoffs and I’m excited to see where he is at,” he said.

“He’s a competitive guy but a good energy guy and a guy that wants to make the most of his opportunity and he’s done so so far.”

Saint Smyth

Charlie Smyth at a New Orleans Saints training camp earlier this month. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Mayobridge man Charlie Smyth is due to make his pre-season debut on Sunday evening [9.05pm Irish time] in Los Angeles when the New Orleans Saints visit the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

In what is his second year with the Louisiana outfit, Smyth hopes to make an impression on a team that currently lists former Notre Dame kicker Blake Grupe as the starter.

Last August, the Down man kicked the winning field goal in his NFL debut – and it will be interesting to see his progression into his second season.

The next fortnight will not only be crucial for Smyth, but for all Irish talent looking to emerge as starters in the NFL.