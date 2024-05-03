'It's the fiercest derby of them all'

THE LEAGUE OF Ireland is not short of Dublin derbies, but arguably one game stands out above all others.

Mark Rutherford made over 400 appearances amid a distinguished career spent mainly in Ireland.

The Birmingham-born winger represented four Dublin clubs during that period — Shelbourne, Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic.

But in Rutherford’s view, nothing else compares to the Bohs-Rovers rivalry.

“Whether it’s Bohs-Pat’s or Shels-Pat’s, they don’t seem as fierce as Bohs-Rovers for some reason,” he tells The 42.

“It pumps you up when the supporters are so loud, they are behind you and the opposition supporters are against you. It builds you up for the game.

“All the players felt the same. It just motivates you to try even harder and give 100%. I used to love playing in them so much. And the majority of times, I turned out on the winning side in those derbies.

“It’s the local Dublin derby and the fiercest derby of them all, I reckon.”

Now 52 and still living in Ireland 33 years after originally moving over from England on a short-term deal with Shelbourne, one game instantly springs to mind when it comes to memories of Rovers-Bohs.

In 2001, Rutherford was part of a Bohs team that faced Shamrock Rovers at Morton Stadium.

The Gypsies were left with a seemingly impossible task as they trailed 4-1 at half-time.

Yet improbably, Roddy Collins’ side turned the game around and won 6-4.

It was Rutherford who scored the all-important fifth goal in the 78th minute.

To this day, he still gets messages from supporters about it.

It came up in a recent discussion with his friend Sean Francis, who put the Hoops 2-1 ahead with a 25th-minute penalty.

Rutherford acknowledges that his side were not optimistic about rescuing a three-goal deficit at the break.

However, stern words in the dressing room inspired them to complete one of the most memorable comebacks in recent Irish football history.

“Roddy’s a real motivator. He just got us going. There were a few arguments between players in the changing room — that got things going even more, the roaring and the shouting.

“Roddy was there shouting at and motivating us — that really helps. That’s how we got through it. We got the early goal in the second half and managed to win that game.”

Of course, no footballer enjoys being shouted at. But Rutherford believes under the right circumstances, dressing room fury and players falling out can galvanise a team rather than exacerbate their issues.

“It’s happened at so many clubs I played at. We had big characters in the changing rooms, experienced players who would have all spoken.

“I had Roddy at Rovers and Bohs, so when you have a manager like that and experienced players who like saying things [with brutal honesty] in the changing room, it does happen that where there are conflicts, arguments and it motivates you to go on and play better in the game.”

And what was Francis’ take on Rovers’ second-half collapse?

“That’s what he said: ‘Collapse.’ He said at half-time Damien [Richardson] was confident enough and happy with how they were playing.

“They were just all in shock after the game. They couldn’t believe that they lost.

“We must have been so motivated and they’re being complacent, thinking the game was over, which teams would be thinking when they’re 4-1 up.

“Our supporters got us going that day. Some said they left and came back, knowing we were coming back. But the supporters really pushed us – I remember the noise from them, it was electric.”

Having helped the club win two Premier Division titles Rutherford left Bohs and joined Rovers in 2004.

Yet he says there was no animosity from most fans.

“When I went back and played against Bohs, I got claps from some supporters. There might have been the odd person that said something but the majority were always good to me.

“Especially with the rivalry between the two, there have been players who went from Bohs to Rovers and I remember hearing [the abuse] and thinking I would get the same.

“For some reason [I didn't] — I guess it was just my character and the way I played, I gave 100% for the team.

“I respected the supporters for that. Even now I still go to both teams’ games and the supporters are always great to me, which I value and acknowledge.”

Rutherford won’t make tonight’s game at Dalymount Park. We catch up on Thursday a few hours before he boards a flight to Spain.

But football still dominates his life. His wife Melanie sadly passed away from breast cancer in 2020, but he finds joy as a proud parent frequently attending games involving his four children.

“My twin daughters [Naoise and Holly] were with the 17s and 19s at Shamrock Rovers until last season. They’re at St Francis now.

“My two younger children [Rian and Eabha] are at Cherry Orchard. They’re affiliated with St Pat’s. They’re only U12s and 14s so I’m constantly at matches. Friday’s my only day off.

“I’ve stopped coaching because I didn’t have time anymore. It’s just me and the four children, so I said I’d commit to watching them play instead of trying to coach.”

Rutherford’s passion for the sport remains palpable and as much as he loves watching his kids, you get the impression he would still love to be playing too.

“It was just so enjoyable. There wasn’t pressure or anything. It was just enjoyment. And I loved trying to entertain the crowd. That’s where I got my buzz — making the crowd happy. And I hope in the majority of cases, we did.”