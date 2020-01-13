Mark Travers vows to learn from costly error in Bournemouth's loss to Watford

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Mark Travers has insisted he’ll learn from the mistake that led to the opening goal in Watford’s 3-0 win at Bournemouth.

With first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ruled out through injury, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe handed Travers his first Premier League appearance of the season.

The relegation battle at Vitality Stadium was goalless until the 42nd minute, when Abdoulaye Doucoure fired the visitors ahead.

Second-half goals from Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra sealed the victory for Watford, who subsequently overtook a Bournemouth side that now languishes second from bottom.

After exchanging passes with Simon Francis, Travers tried to pick out Nathan Ake. However, the ball was intercepted by Ismaila Sarr, who then teed up Doucoure to open the scoring.

“It was a tight contest,” Travers told the Bournemouth Echo. “Two teams in the bottom half of the table so we always knew it was going to be a difficult game.

“Disappointed to give away the first goal on my behalf – poor distribution and probably poor game management in the 42nd minute, probably look to go longer, especially where we are in the league.

“I’ll definitely learn from it, grow from it and keep going, and hopefully get three points next weekend [against Norwich City] because we’re not going to give up, we’re going to keep fighting.”

A moment to forget for Mark Travers, who is making his first Premier League appearance of the season!



He gives the ball away and the Hornets sting the hosts!



📺 Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

📱 Follow #BOUWAT: https://t.co/OAEb33oK6k

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/JgdLDTIDJG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 12, 2020

Travers, who made a first-team breakthrough at Bournemouth towards the end of last season, helped his club to a 4-0 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup last weekend.

The 20-year-old Dubliner was handed his senior debut for Ireland against Bulgaria in September, before winning a second cap in November’s meeting with New Zealand.

He added: “At Bournemouth we try and play out. That’s what the gaffer wants, so that’s what we tried. But next time I’ll look to send my foot through it and go longer and squeeze up, especially that close to half-time.

“It was a tight contest at 0-0, so maybe next time I’ll go longer.”

After suffering three consecutive defeats, Bournemouth are now two points adrift of safety in the Premier League table.

