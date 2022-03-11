Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 11 March 2022
Itoje emerges as a doubt for England's Six Nations battle with Ireland

The imposing lock was unwell overnight and missed England’s captain’s run today.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 11 Mar 2022, 11:54 AM
Itoje is a key man for England.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SECOND ROW MARO Itoje has emerged as a doubt for England’s Six Nations clash with Ireland in Twickenham tomorrow. 

The Saracens man fell ill overnight and did not take part in England’s captain’s run at Twickenham today. It is not believed to be related to Covid-19. 

While England do still hope that Itoje will recover in time to take his place in the starting XV against Ireland tomorrow, Joe Launchbury is standing by to be promoted from the bench into the second row alongside Charlie Ewels.

Launchbury hasn’t played Test rugby since December 2020 but has worked his way back into the England mix after returning to action with Wasps in recent months. 

If Itoje is ruled out, either Leicester lock/back row Ollie Chessum or Wasps back row Alfie Barbeary are in line to be added to the English bench, although Saracens’ Nick Isiekwe could be drafted in.

It remains to be seen if Itoje features tomorrow, with England said to be optimistic at this stage.

The English will definitely be without forwards coach Richard Cockerill tomorrow after he tested positive for Covid-19.

All other members of staff and England players tested negative in lateral flow tests this morning.

