Maro Itoje has cemented his place as a Lions legend

MARO ITOJE IS different to other legendary Lions captains in some ways. He’s a modern man who loves his fashion and isn’t afraid to show sides of his personality that don’t involve rugby.

When he sat at the top of the cramped press conference room at the MCG last night, Itoje held up a disposable camera and snapped a picture of the journalists waiting to ask him questions about leading the Lions to a series success.

It’s hard to imagine Alun Wyn Jones or Sam Warburton doing something similar.

Itoje can come across as rather softly spoken when he’s talking to the media. He’s rarely the one raising his voice when we get behind-the-scenes snippets into the Lions’ changing room. It’s often someone like Ellis Genge who is setting the tone.

Yet Itoje is just like other Lions captains in many ways. He is an inspirational player who does his talking through his actions. When his team were under the pump in Melbourne, Itoje was one of the most prominent figures in helping them to win. This was a game where the Lions never led until the final minute when Hugo Keenan scored the series-clinching try. Itoje was pivotal in Andy Farrell’s team overturning the deficit.

Two moments in the second half stand out. In the 63rd minute, Wallabies back row Langi Gleeson carried with intent in midfield but when Bundee Aki and Jack Conan combined to tackle him, Itoje pounced over the ball for a jackal penalty.

Jac Morgan’s presence alongside him was vital but it was Itoje who earned the turnover.

Then in the 72nd minute, Itoje worked his way through an Australian maul in their half, wrapping up Wallabies hooker Billy Pollard at the back of it to force another turnover. This time, the presence of Ellis Genge was key but Itoje got his hands onto the ball.

Advertisement

Itoje with referee Andrea Piardi and Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In both cases, Itoje earned the Lions excellent attacking platforms and though they missed both ensuing chances, the pressure built and built until the Wallabies eventually cracked.

Itoje played his role in the winning try, calling and winning the lineout that started it all, then got to a couple of rucks and carried once in that thrilling 13-phase passage. The Lions’ lineout, which Itoje leads, was excellent in this second Test as they won all of their nine throws.

Only Jack Conan [24] made more tackles in Melbourne than Itoje’s 21. The English lock was also second on the tackle charts in the first Test in Brisbane with 19. He simply has never stopped working hard for his team.

Itoje already had a brilliant Lions CV, having started five Tests in the last two tours. His performance in the rain in the second Test in Wellington remains strong in the memory. That was the night that the ‘Oooo, Maro Itoje’ chant to the tune of the White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army became part of the Lions’ songbook.

And now, Itoje is a series-winning captain.

“It means the world, but I’m just delighted for everyone involved,” said Itoje last night.

“It’s been a massive squad effort. All the players have come in who have now left, the guys who got injured at the start who added to what we’re doing, all the backroom staff.

“This has always been the goal, for the results to be this way at this point in the tour. We’re just delighted. This is what dreams are made of.”

His head coach, Farrell, was thrilled with Itoje’s leadership of the Lions.

Caelan Doris would have been the skipper for this tour but for the injury that ruled him out, but Itoje has stepped into the role with ease.

Itoje with his wife, Mimi. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“As he is now – cool, calm and collected,” said Farrell when asked what Itoje has been like as captain.

“I thought he was outstanding in his captaincy today. He was across the game. As the game started to unfold in front of us, he was calm. He understood what was needed and how we communicated with the referee.

“The flow of the game, he was absolutely spot on. If you listen back to the messaging that was on the referee’s mic in time, you’ll realise just what a class act he was.”

Itoje soaked in the celebrations after the final whistle at the MCG, enjoying his tour around the pitch. His wife, Mimi, joined him.

The Lions will go after a 3-0 whitewash next weekend in Sydney but last night was just about savouring the feeling.

“Often in sport, you have to move on to the next thing, you have to focus on what is next and focus on the next challenge,” said Itoje. “No doubt we will do that after tonight’s celebration.

“But every now and again, I think it’s important to savour the moment.”

Given that he is still only 30, Itoje might have more special days like this one ahead of him in New Zealand in four years. Either way, he’s a Lions legend.