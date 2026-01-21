The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Salah returns as Liverpool beat Marseille
Marseille 0
Liverpool 3
LIVERPOOL BEAT Marseille 3-0 in the Champions League tonight.
The Reds moved fourth in the table after overcoming Roberto De Zerbi’s men.
More to follow
