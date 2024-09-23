Marty Moore confirms retirement from rugby

MARTY MOORE is retiring from rugby, Ulster have confirmed.

The 33-year-old has decided to step back from the sport to focus on his well-being.

It ends a six-year stint at Ulster for the tighthead prop.

The former Ireland underage international started playing rugby at Barnhall RFC and began his senior career with Leinster.

Moore won 10 caps for the Irish senior team between 2014 and 2015, playing an important role as they won back-to-back Six Nations Championships.

After Leinster, he spent two seasons with the English Premiership side Wasps before signing for Ulster in 2018.

His progress with the province was hampered by an ACL injury suffered in January 2023, but he recovered to line out again for Ulster more recently.

“On behalf of everyone at Ulster Rugby, past and present, I would like to say thank you to Marty for all that he has given to the club over the past six years, which has seen him rewarded with 94 caps for the province,” said Bryn Cunningham, Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment at Ulster Rugby.

“I think we can safely say that Ulster saw the best of Marty through a distinguished career where he became a cornerstone of the team. That’s a testament to not only his application but also the trust built up over the years with all the senior professional staff who worked tirelessly to support his performance.

“With many stand-out moments in an Ulster jersey, we know that our supporters will take the time to join us in celebrating an outstanding career.

“We wish Marty, and his family, the best for his future and we will continue to support him in every way possible. He can hold his head high as one of the Ulster men who made the province his home and made a huge contribution on the pitch.”