'Disgusted and appalled' - Villa condemn their own fans for Marvelous Nakamba chant

ASTON VILLA SAY they are “disgusted and appalled” by a social media video showing a group of supporters “chanting a racist song” at Norwich City on Saturday.

The footage, which has been widely circulated, shows the small section of supporters using lyrics that the club branded a “cheap and insulting stereotype” about Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba.

They appear to sing about his dad being a Rastafarian (“Rasta”), there’s reference to slavery (Villa team-mate John McGinn is branded his “master”), and the size of his penis is also mentioned.

In a statement posted on the club’s official website, Villa say they “wholly condemn” the chant and have urged other supporters to help identify those in the video.

It reads: “Aston Villa is disgusted and appalled by footage circulating on social media of supporters chanting a racist song which makes reference to two of our first team players.

“The club wholly condemns the chant and urges other supporters to help us identify those responsible.

Chants of this nature besmirch the good name of Aston Villa football club and our fans. If the perpetrators are identified they will be dealt with in the strongest manner by the club and be reported to the police immediately.

“Our security staff will be vigilant at forthcoming games to ensure that anybody attempting repetition of this chant will be dealt with severely.

“We know we can rely on the assistance of the majority of our fans to eradicate this toxic behaviour immediately.”

25-year-old Nakamba signed for the newly-promoted Premier League club from Club Brugge over the summer and started in Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Canaries.

