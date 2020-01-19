Mary Immaculate fire 4-24 in Fitzgibbon Cup victory over 13-man Limerick IT

Mary Immaculate College 4-24

Limerick IT 1-19

Paraic McMahon reports from Limerick

FROST HAD THAWED in plenty of time for this Sunday afternoon Fitzgibbon Cup fixture but it took LIT until the second half to warm up and by this stage Mary I had the contest put to bed.

Before the half-time whistle, LIT were down to thirteen men following the dismissals of Conor McCarthy and Barry McDonagh.

At this juncture, Mary I boasted a twelve point advantage leading 2-13 to 0-7 at the break. Gary Cooney with a ground strike and a Tim O’Mahony effort following an Andrew Ormond assist providing the green flags. They also had eight different scorers throughout the opening half compared to the visitors three.

Comments from Jimmy Browne and his management had an effect on the LIT men at the interval as they put in a relatively decent showing on the restart. Ross Bonnar reacted quickest to a Jason Gillane save from Robert Byrnes on forty one minutes to reward their efforts.

Mary I’s complacency did allow LIT dominate the third quarter but the two time champions mounted a very strong finish in which they amassed 2-3 in the final six minutes.

Additional men or not, based on this display anything other than a Mary I win would have been a massive surprise. LIT didn’t display the grit that has been their hallmark in this competition over the last decade while needless fouling and indiscipline hindered their cause. Midfielders Robert Byrnes and Michael Moloney plus Evan Fitzpatrick impressed for LIT.

On Thursday, Mary I meet WIT with the winner securing a home quarter-final. They go into the tie without a proper test as their opening round saw them ease to a nine point victory. However early indicators are positive for Jamie Wall’s men.

Lismore’s David Prendergast has consistently been to the fore for Mary I for the last three years, he along with Darren Browne and Diarmuid Ryan stood out in defence. Shane Ryan typified the work-rate required with Andrew Ormond lively up front while Gary Cooney’s tally of 2-3 is sure to catch the attention of Clare boss, Brian Lohan.

Scorers MICL: Gary Cooney (2-03), A Ormond (0-04), C O’Brien (0-04), C Bourke (0-04 3f), T O’Mahony (1-00), P Wall (1-00), S Ryan (0-02), E McBride (0-02), D Ryan (0-02), J Gillane (0-01 1f), E Cahill (0-01), D Peters (0-01)

Scorers LIT: B Seymour (0-06 4f), R Byrnes (0-05 2f), R Bonnar (1-01), M Moloney (0-03), E Fitzpatrick (0-02), B Fanning (0-01), D O’Connell (0-01)

Mary Immaculate College

1: Jason Gillane (Patrickswell, Limerick)

6: Darren Browne (Kanturk, Cork)

5: Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs, Tipperary

3: David Prendergast (Lismore, Waterford)

4: Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna, Clare)

8: Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe, Clare)

2: Darragh Peters (Kilruane MacDonaghs, Tipperary)

10: Eoghan Cahill (Birr, Offaly)

30: Éanna McBride (JK Brackens, Tipperary)

7: Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum, Cork)

11: Gary Cooney (O’Callaghans Mills, Clare)

12: Shane Ryan (Clarinbridge, Galway)

15: Colin O’Brien (Liscarrol Churchtown Gaels, Cork)

13: Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens, Tipperary)

23: Cathal Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary)

Subs

19: Jack Lacey (Dungarvan, Waterford) for Lohan (49)

24: Phillip Wall (Kilbrittan, Cork) for Bourke (52)

14: Mícheál O’Loughlin (Clonlara, Clare) for O’Brien (56)

25: Mark Downey (Rosegreen, Tipperary) for Ryan (60)

Limerick IT

1: Ronan Tucker (Burgess, Tipperary)

2: Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary)

4: Fergus Lordan (Courcey Rovers, Cork)

3: Darren Moran (Kiladangan, Tipperary)

17: Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen, Limerick)

6: Ciaran Whelan (Ballinkillen, Carlow)

7: Paddy Delaney (Kinnity, Offaly)

8: Robert Byrnes (Portroe, Tipperary)

9: Michael Moloney (Éire Óg, Clare)

11: Kevin Howard (Old Christians, Limerick)

15: Rian Doody (Cappawhite, Tipperary)

12: Barry McDonagh (Turloughmore, Galway)

18: Ross Bonnar (Cashel King Cormacs, Tipperary)

14: Darren O’Connell (Killdimo-Pallaskenry, Limerick)

10:Billy Seymour (Kiladangan, Tipperary)

Subs

22: Evan Fitzpatrick (Roscrea, Tipperary) for Doody (HT)

19: Ian Murray (Bodyke, Clare) for Bonnar (54)

25: Paul O’Heney (Emly, Tipperary) for Lordan (58)

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)

