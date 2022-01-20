Dakuwaqa gets three-week suspension for his reckless tackle on Van der Flier

FIJI’S MASIVESI DAKUWAQA has been suspended for three weeks for a dangerous tackle in last weekend’s heavy European Champions Cup loss at Leinster.

The 27-year-old, who was a member of the sevens team that won Olympic gold in 2016, was sent off last Sunday for a collision with Ireland back-rower Josh van der Flier in a record 89-7 defeat for a French club in the competition.

Advertisement

“Dakuwaqa was sent off by the match referee, Wayne Barnes (England), in the 67th minute for tackling the Leinster Rugby flanker, Josh Van der Flier in a dangerous manner,” European Professional Club Rugby (ECPR) said.

“Dakuwaqa is free to play on Monday, 7 February and both he and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision,” it added.

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

EPCR also announced the Ospreys’ Wales winger Alex Cuthbert has been banned for three weeks for a tackle on Racing 92 hooker Teddy Baubigny in Saturday’s Champions Cup loss.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Cuthbert could miss his country’s opening Six Nations game in Ireland on February 5 but has the right to appeal or to apply for a World Rugby coaching intervention session, which will reduce his suspension by a week.