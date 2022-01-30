Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 30 January 2022
Advertisement

Mason Greenwood stood down from Manchester United duty amid accusation of assaulting a woman

The 20-year-old won’t train or play ‘until further notice’, the club said.

By AFP Sunday 30 Jan 2022, 4:23 PM
16 minutes ago 4,029 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5668829
Mason Greenwood of Manchester United.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Mason Greenwood of Manchester United.
Mason Greenwood of Manchester United.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MANCHESTER UNITED’S MASON Greenwood will not return to training or playing “until further notice”, the English Premier League giants said in a statement issued this afternoon after a woman accused him of assault.

Earlier today, video, photos and an audio recording were posted on the woman’s Instagram account before being deleted.

An initial United statement said: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

But a second statement issued by United later clarified the 20-year-old forward’s current status at Old Trafford.

“Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice,” it read.

– © AFP 2022

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie