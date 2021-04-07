Poll: Who do you think will win the 2021 Masters at Augusta?

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy during a practice round for The Masters.

THE MASTERS RETURNS to a traditional spring setting tomorrow with the opening round teeing off at the 2021 tournament.

After last November saw Dustin Johnson enjoy a record-breaking victory, capturing his second major title with the lowest total score in the tournament’s history, the action will unfold for the 85th edition again in the month of April.

Defending champion Johnson is tipped as one of the leading contenders again along with the favourite Bryson DeChambeau, last year’s US Open winner.

Jordan Spieth arrives on the back of last week’s win at the Valero Texas Open, his first victory in four years, while Justin Thomas is another who should be buoyed by a recent triumph after taking the Players’ Championship in March.

Can Jon Rahm land his first Major after top ten finishes in the last three Masters or will Rory McIlroy enjoy a breakthrough at Augusta where he has been in top ten in six of the last seven years?

Or is there someone else outside the pack who you think will win?

Let us know your tip to be awarded the green jacket on Sunday evening?

