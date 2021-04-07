BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 7 April 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Who do you think will win the 2021 Masters at Augusta?

The tournament returns to a traditional spring setting.

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 5:10 PM
35 minutes ago 829 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5402937
Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy during a practice round for The Masters.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy during a practice round for The Masters.
Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy during a practice round for The Masters.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE MASTERS RETURNS to a traditional spring setting tomorrow with the opening round teeing off at the 2021 tournament.

After last November saw Dustin Johnson enjoy a record-breaking victory, capturing his second major title with the lowest total score in the tournament’s history, the action will unfold for the 85th edition again in the month of April.

Defending champion Johnson is tipped as one of the leading contenders again along with the favourite Bryson DeChambeau, last year’s US Open winner.

Jordan Spieth arrives on the back of last week’s win at the Valero Texas Open, his first victory in four years, while Justin Thomas is another who should be buoyed by a recent triumph after taking the Players’ Championship in March.

Can Jon Rahm land his first Major after top ten finishes in the last three Masters or will Rory McIlroy enjoy a breakthrough at Augusta where he has been in top ten in six of the last seven years?

Or is there someone else outside the pack who you think will win?

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Let us know your tip to be awarded the green jacket on Sunday evening?


Poll Results:

Other (105)
Justin Thomas (95)
Jordan Spieth (89)
Dustin Johnson  (65)
Rory McIlroy (60)
Jon Rahm (59)
Bryson DeChambeau (39)







The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie