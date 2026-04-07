McIlroy paired with Young, Lowry joins Johnson in Masters pairings

RORY McILROY WILL begin the defence of his Masters title with a 3.31pm (all Irish times) start on Thursday afternoon.

The defending champion has been paired with Cameron Young and American amateur Mason Howell. The trio will be out from 6.44pm on Friday.

Shane Lowry will be alongside Dustin Johnson and Jason Day from 2.43pm on Thursday and start at 5.56pm the following day. Tom McKibbin, meanwhile, tees off at 4.15pm on Thursday and 12.50pm on Friday with Andrew Novak and Brian Campbell.

Scottie Scheffler begins his challenge at Augusta alongside Robert MacIntyre and Gary Woodland (6.44pm) while the pick of the early Thursday groups includes Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick (3.07pm).

Advertisement

Ryder Cup teammates Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg will be in action together alongside Chris Gotterup from 6.08pm on Thursday.