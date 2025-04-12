The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's the tee times and pairings for the third round at the Masters
RORY MCILROY HAS been paired with Corey Conners in the second last group out at the Masters in today’s third round, while Shane Lowry will play alongside Matt McCarty.
McIlroy tees off at 7.30pm (Irish time), with Lowry out just before him at Augusta National at 7.20pm.
Leader Justin Rose (-8) is in the last pairing at 7.40pm, along with Bryson De Chambeau (-7).
McIlroy and Conners are both six-under, while Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton (both on five-under) are out at 7.10pm, while Dane Rasmus Hojgaard and Norwegian Viktor Hovland are out at 7pm.
Here’s the full breakdown of the tee times and pairings for the third round.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Augusta Golf Masters Rory McIlroy Shane Lowry