Alamy Stock Photo
Here's the tee times and pairings for the third round at the Masters

Rory McIlroy is two shots off the lead, with Shane Lowry three back.
6.31am, 12 Apr 2025

RORY MCILROY HAS been paired with Corey Conners in the second last group out at the Masters in today’s third round, while Shane Lowry will play alongside Matt McCarty.

McIlroy tees off at 7.30pm (Irish time), with Lowry out just before him at Augusta National at 7.20pm.

Leader Justin Rose (-8) is in the last pairing at 7.40pm, along with Bryson De Chambeau (-7).

McIlroy and Conners are both six-under, while Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton (both on five-under) are out at 7.10pm, while Dane Rasmus Hojgaard and Norwegian Viktor Hovland are out at 7pm.

Here’s the full breakdown of the tee times and pairings for the third round.

