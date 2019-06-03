Matt Doherty pledges future to Wolves after stunning Premier League season

MATT DOHERTY SAYS he has no intention of playing his football anywhere other than at Wolves next season after a stunning debut campaign in the Premier League.

Doherty played in all but three of Wolves’ Premier League games last season, scoring four times for a side that went on to finish seventh and qualify for the Europa League.

Chris Waddle told the Football Faithful podcast last month that Doherty was overlooked for the PFA Team of the Season (Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold got the nod at right-back instead) and believes Doherty would “definitely do well at a top-six club.”

Doherty, however, has headed off any potential interest from England’s elite by stating that he will be staying put.

“Yes, yes, definitely”, Doherty told a Republic of Ireland press conference today.

“We’ve just got a great set-up there at the moment, great players, great backroom staff, great manager.

“We finished seventh this year and obviously next year, we’ll definitely be looking to improve on that position. Obviously, it’s going to be difficult, but I don’t see any reason for me to change anything right now. My future is definitely at Wolves.”

Although the season is yet to be fully rounded out – Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar will conclude 2018/19 – Doherty hailed his year at Wolves.

“Great memories. It’s obviously been a great season for Wolves and for me personally.

“The only bad thing you can say is that we probably should have beaten Watford in the [FA Cup] semi final.

“That’s probably the one regret of the season. Other than that, for me personally everything has come off, and for the team everything is going well.

“We managed to get ourselves into Europa League qualification, which wasn’t necessarily the goal at the start of the season, but obviously we will take that and try and push on in that competition.

“So no complaints.”