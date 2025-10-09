Shamrock Rovers' Healy scoops Player of the Month award as Wexford FC's Murphy retires

SHAMROCK ROVERS MIDFIELDER Matt Healy has won his first SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month award.

He takes the September award ahead of Josh Honohan and Jad Hakiki in the ballot of soccer writers.

The Corkman started all five games in an unbeaten month for the Hoops, scoring the winner against Waterford to tighten his side’s grip of top spot in the Premier Division.

Healy will win his first top-flight title on Friday if Rovers avoid defeat at home to reigning champions Shelbourne.

The 23-year-old could also be heading for a potential double this season as Rovers have reached their first FAI Cup final since 2019, taking on Healy’s former club Cork City at the Aviva Stadium on 9 November.

“It’s a privilege to win this award,” said Healy.

“You can see the standard of the league is very good this year and it will get better over the next few years.

“It was a good month for us. Beating Bohemians after losing the three previous meetings and getting through the FAI Cup tie against Drogheda United on penalties were the highlights.

“We still haven’t won anything at this moment in time.

“Our aim at the start of the year was to win the double and come through the Conference League qualifiers. We’re now in a good position in all three competitions.”

📢 Wexford FC Women wishes to officially announce that Kylie Murphy has called time on her playing career and will make her final appearance for the club this Saturday at Ferrycarrig Park against Cork City.



Full Story ⤵️ — Wexford FC Women (@WexfordFCWomen) October 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Wexford FC legend Kylie Murphy has announced her retirement and will make her final appearance for the club this Saturday at Ferrycarrig Park against Cork City [kick-off, 4.30pm].

Murphy steps away after a decorated 14-year career in which she helped Wexford to become the first club to win all domestic honours. She won a record four League titles, four FAI Cups, a League Cup, an All-Island Cup and two Shields.

She clocked 331 appearances with Wexford, scoring 123 goals throughout a brilliant career.

“After fourteen years, Kylie leaves behind an unmatched legacy both on and off the pitch,” a statement from Wexford FC reads.

“A true leader and club captain from our very first game in the Women’s National League in 2011 Kylie has been an inspiration to countless teammates and fans.

“While she steps away from playing, Kylie’s impact will be felt for years to come and she will always be a part of this club’s history, heart and family.

“It has been some journey filled with memories we will cherish forever.”