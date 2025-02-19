Matthieu Jalibert out of France's team for Italy clash

MATTHIEU JALIBERT, WHO started France’s last Six Nations game against England, will miss this weekend’s third round match in Rome, the French Rugby Federation announced on Wednesday, adding that he was “ill”.

The Bordeaux-Begles stand-off, who has been sent back to his club, was drafted into the side at Twickenham after first choice No 10 Romain Ntamack was suspended for a red card he picked up in the opening day win over Wales.

Jalibert had a mediocre day against the English and was substituted after 66 minutes with Antoine Dupont moving from scrum-half to take over the position.

His absence had been signalled on Tuesday when full-back Thomas Ramos, who covered for Ntamack at the expense of Jalibert in the Autumn Series, took over the reins again in training with Leo Barre slipping in at No 15.

Jalibert’s Bordeaux teammate Damian Penaud is also set to miss the Italy game on Sunday, having not trained among the likely starters.

The 28-year-old missed the Autumn Series with a lung virus and was absent from the victory over Wales with a toe issue.

He returned for the England game, scoring a try that brings him one short of Serge Blanco’s France scoring record of 38, but otherwise looked well below par as Fabien Galthie’s side lost 26-25.

Galthie will only announce his team in Rome on Friday morning but Pau flyer Theo Attissogbe, who filled in against Wales, is Penaud’s likely replacement on the wing.

Lock forward Mickael Guillard looks set to make his first start in the Six Nations alongside Thibaud Flament who has recovered from a muscle injury.