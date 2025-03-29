Wallabies back Jorgensen suffers serious ankle injury

SPEEDY AUSTRALIAN TEST back Max Jorgensen will spend a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury during a heavy defeat for the New South Wales Waratahs.

Jorgensen was helped from the field early in the Waratahs’ 57-12 loss to the Wellington Hurricanes in a Super Rugby Pacific match in Wellington on Friday.

Waratahs coach Dan McKellar confirmed the 20-year-old had suffered a syndesmosis — or high ankle — injury which requires a scan to determine the extent of damage.

A mild strain could sideline Jorgensen for six weeks, delivering a blow to the Waratahs.

Advertisement

A severe diagnosis could potentially affect his Wallabies availability to face the touring British and Irish Lions, although the first Test in Brisbane isn’t until 19 July.

Jorgensen impressed in his maiden Test season last year, memorably scoring a match-winning try well after the final hooter when Australia beat England 42-37 at Twickenham in November.

McKellar couldn’t say when the outside back will return to the field.

“Max looks like he’s done a syndesmosis injury, so we’ll need to get that scanned,” McKellar told journalists.

“It’s unfortunate, but injuries provide opportunities for others.

“We’re starting to pick up a few, which is always a challenge.”

Jorgensen was one of three Waratahs backs forced from the field as the Australia side suffered their second loss from six matches.

Fly-half Lawson Creighton suffered a head knock, while winger Darby Lancaster also required treatment.

In more encouraging news, Waratahs centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii — likely to be a key attacking figure for the Wallabies against the Lions — made a problem-free return in his first match since suffering a foot injury six weeks ago.

– © AFP 2025