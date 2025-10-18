More Stories
Max Verstappen in action at the US Grand Prix. Alamy Stock Photo
Red Bull's Verstappen takes pole position in US Grand Prix

McLaren’s Lando Norris was second with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third in qualifying at Circuit of the Americas.
11.27pm, 18 Oct 2025

RED BULL’S MAX Verstappen took pole position on Saturday for the United States Grand Prix, edging out McLaren’s Lando Norris with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third in qualifying at Circuit of the Americas.

The Netherlands’ four-time reigning world champion Verstappen seized the pole after winning the sprint race earlier in the day and on Sunday will try to close the gap in the overall standings on McLaren drivers Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Australia’s Piastri, the championship leader, settled for sixth place on the starting grid.

