Red Bull's Verstappen takes pole position in US Grand Prix

RED BULL’S MAX Verstappen took pole position on Saturday for the United States Grand Prix, edging out McLaren’s Lando Norris with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third in qualifying at Circuit of the Americas.

The Netherlands’ four-time reigning world champion Verstappen seized the pole after winning the sprint race earlier in the day and on Sunday will try to close the gap in the overall standings on McLaren drivers Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Advertisement

Australia’s Piastri, the championship leader, settled for sixth place on the starting grid.

– © AFP 2025

More to follow…