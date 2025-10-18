RED BULL’S MAX Verstappen took pole position on Saturday for the United States Grand Prix, edging out McLaren’s Lando Norris with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third in qualifying at Circuit of the Americas.
The Netherlands’ four-time reigning world champion Verstappen seized the pole after winning the sprint race earlier in the day and on Sunday will try to close the gap in the overall standings on McLaren drivers Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Advertisement
Australia’s Piastri, the championship leader, settled for sixth place on the starting grid.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Red Bull's Verstappen takes pole position in US Grand Prix
RED BULL’S MAX Verstappen took pole position on Saturday for the United States Grand Prix, edging out McLaren’s Lando Norris with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third in qualifying at Circuit of the Americas.
The Netherlands’ four-time reigning world champion Verstappen seized the pole after winning the sprint race earlier in the day and on Sunday will try to close the gap in the overall standings on McLaren drivers Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Australia’s Piastri, the championship leader, settled for sixth place on the starting grid.
– © AFP 2025
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
F1 Formula 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull US Grand Prix