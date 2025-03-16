Advertisement
Ryan O'Donoghue on the ball for Mayo. Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Freeend of the line

Mayo condemn Derry to relegation and cement their own Division 1 safety

Mayo ended Derry’s three-year stay in the top tier.
4.04pm, 16 Mar 2025

Mayo 2-19

Derry 1-17

Michael McMullan reports from Celtic Park

MAYO HAVE CONDEMNED Derry to relegation and secured their own status in Division 1 after an assured performance in Celtic Park.

Goals from Jordan Flynn and Frank Irwin proved crucial as Kevin McStay’s side ended Derry’s three-year stay in the top tier. Mayo could still squeeze into the Division 1 final should they defeat Donegal next weekend and other results fall in their favour.

More to follow…

