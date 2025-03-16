MAYO HAVE CONDEMNED Derry to relegation and secured their own status in Division 1 after an assured performance in Celtic Park.
Goals from Jordan Flynn and Frank Irwin proved crucial as Kevin McStay’s side ended Derry’s three-year stay in the top tier. Mayo could still squeeze into the Division 1 final should they defeat Donegal next weekend and other results fall in their favour.
Mayo condemn Derry to relegation and cement their own Division 1 safety
Mayo 2-19
Derry 1-17
Michael McMullan reports from Celtic Park
More to follow…
Allianz Football Leagues Derry GAA Division 1 end of the line Mayo GAA