Mayo condemn Derry to relegation and cement their own Division 1 safety

Mayo 2-19

Derry 1-17

Michael McMullan reports from Celtic Park

MAYO HAVE CONDEMNED Derry to relegation and secured their own status in Division 1 after an assured performance in Celtic Park.

Goals from Jordan Flynn and Frank Irwin proved crucial as Kevin McStay’s side ended Derry’s three-year stay in the top tier. Mayo could still squeeze into the Division 1 final should they defeat Donegal next weekend and other results fall in their favour.

More to follow…