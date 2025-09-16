FOOTBALL AND HURLING action from Mayo and Galway takes the focus next Sunday as TG4′s GAA club coverage continues.
The opening game is from Mayo on senior football quarter-final weekend with Crossmolina Deel Rovers playing Belmullet at 2pm.
Crossmolina won the All-Ireland intermediate club title last January in Croke Park with Jordan Flynn and Conor Loftus two of their leading lights, alongside rising star Kobe McDonald. Star Mayo forward Ryan O’Donoghue is part of the Belmullet ranks.
Later at 4pm as the Galway senior hurling championship knockout games commence, Castlegar take on Sarsfields in Kenny Park in Athenry.
Advertisement
Castlegar finished third in Group 3, while Sarsfields, who have Darren Morrissey and Kevin Cooney in their ranks, finished second in Group 4.
*****
Sunday 21 September
Mayo senior football quarter-final
Crossmolina Deel Rovers v Belmullet, Crossmolina, 2pm.
Galway senior hurling preliminary quarter-final
Castlegar v Sarsfields, Kenny Park, Athenry, 4pm.
Related Reads
Dr Crokes retain Kerry club crown as An Ghaeltacht upset Fossa for intermediate honours
All-Ireland finalists Errigal Ciarán fire 4-21 in Tyrone championship winning start
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Mayo and Galway GAA club games live on TV next weekend
FOOTBALL AND HURLING action from Mayo and Galway takes the focus next Sunday as TG4′s GAA club coverage continues.
The opening game is from Mayo on senior football quarter-final weekend with Crossmolina Deel Rovers playing Belmullet at 2pm.
Crossmolina won the All-Ireland intermediate club title last January in Croke Park with Jordan Flynn and Conor Loftus two of their leading lights, alongside rising star Kobe McDonald. Star Mayo forward Ryan O’Donoghue is part of the Belmullet ranks.
Later at 4pm as the Galway senior hurling championship knockout games commence, Castlegar take on Sarsfields in Kenny Park in Athenry.
Castlegar finished third in Group 3, while Sarsfields, who have Darren Morrissey and Kevin Cooney in their ranks, finished second in Group 4.
*****
Sunday 21 September
Mayo senior football quarter-final
Galway senior hurling preliminary quarter-final
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
club GAA Galway Mayo Tune in