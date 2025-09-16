Mayo and Galway GAA club games live on TV next weekend

FOOTBALL AND HURLING action from Mayo and Galway takes the focus next Sunday as TG4′s GAA club coverage continues.

The opening game is from Mayo on senior football quarter-final weekend with Crossmolina Deel Rovers playing Belmullet at 2pm.

Crossmolina won the All-Ireland intermediate club title last January in Croke Park with Jordan Flynn and Conor Loftus two of their leading lights, alongside rising star Kobe McDonald. Star Mayo forward Ryan O’Donoghue is part of the Belmullet ranks.

Later at 4pm as the Galway senior hurling championship knockout games commence, Castlegar take on Sarsfields in Kenny Park in Athenry.

Castlegar finished third in Group 3, while Sarsfields, who have Darren Morrissey and Kevin Cooney in their ranks, finished second in Group 4.

Sunday 21 September

Mayo senior football quarter-final

Crossmolina Deel Rovers v Belmullet, Crossmolina, 2pm.

Galway senior hurling preliminary quarter-final

Castlegar v Sarsfields, Kenny Park, Athenry, 4pm.