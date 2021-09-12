Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 12 September 2021
Advertisement

James Horan: 'They’re an amazing bunch. Obviously it’s very disappointing'

The Mayo manager reflected on their latest All-Ireland final defeat.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 12 Sep 2021, 6:30 AM
57 minutes ago 651 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5547176
Mayo manager James Horan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Mayo manager James Horan.
Mayo manager James Horan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A FAMILIAR SINKING feeling on All-Ireland final day for James Horan, this latest loss compounded for the Mayo manager by a performance that dropped notably from the standards they had set earlier this summer.

Horan was forced to reflect on the Mayo faults which cost them as All-Ireland honours slipped away. 

“I think we gave away a lot of turnovers in the first half that weren’t good decisions or good skills. But having said that we were still in the game, we were only two points down at half-time. The penalty was a big turning point as well, we could have gone one up, but overall we started to snatch at shots then. So, we just didn’t play like we could today.

“Just as a general we seemed to be a bit off today. The performance wasn’t what we can give, I suppose; that’s the disappointing thing. We started to snatch at things a little bit in the second half. Just lost our composure a little bit.”

Horan didn’t feel the four-week break since the semi-final was a disadvantage for their squad.

“The semi-final was such a hard game, we needed time to recover. Tyrone had the same team that came through the semi-final so they obviously had no injuries. Maybe from that point of view they had a bit of momentum but having said that, we started the game pretty well.

“Tyrone were very good today. They were very strong; they were strong in their kickouts and made great gains there. Tyrone were good and deserved their win for sure.”

patrick-durcan-and-james-durcan-after-the-game Patrick and James Durcan after the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Horan praised the progress of his players over the course of this season.

“They’re an amazing bunch. We’ve a full squad in there now and there’s a lot of really young guys that are serious dudes. Obviously it’s very, very disappointing. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We’re very proud of the guys and the effort and commitment they put in this year, and the development and growth that we’ve made this year. 

“The rate of development has been very exciting from some of the players. It has been very good, very quick. And there’s other players coming through. David McBrien and Mark Moran, a couple of guys coming back from injuries who are really exciting.

“So look, there’s a lot of really talented players out there who want to get better. There’s a lot of positives from this year, for sure.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie