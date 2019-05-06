This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Horan targets improvements as Mayo stay Stateside for training camp

Mayo got their championship campaign up and running with a facile win over New York last night.

By John Fallon Monday 6 May 2019, 9:26 AM
54 minutes ago 2,173 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4621335
Andy Horan in action at Gaelic Park last night.
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO
Andy Horan in action at Gaelic Park last night.
Andy Horan in action at Gaelic Park last night.
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO

MAYO MANAGER JAMES Horan said they won’t be getting carried away with their 21-point win over New York and that they have plenty of room for improvement.

Mayo will remain in the United States until Thursday on a training camp after their facile 1-22 to 0-4 win over the Exiles at Gaelic Park on Sunday night. 

They will now go through to face either Roscommon or Leitrim in the Connacht semi-final after dismissing the challenge of a New York side who never got a foothold in the contest played in rainy conditions in front of a record crowd over 6,000 at the Bronx venue.

“Happy enough with some things in the first half that we did,” said Mayo manager Horan.

He began his first campaign in charge of Mayo with a hard-earned win over London in Ruislip in 2011.

But this one was never in doubt as they stamped their authority from the outset and cantered home despite shooting 18 wides.

I thought we got very sloppy in the second half. We were poor and just started hand-passing the ball away.

“We just got sloppy, but look, we have won a championship match and we’re into the next round.

“The first half we set about trying to be ruthless. We were strong at times in the first half but if you contrast that to the second half we were equally as bad the other way.

“Overall we got through it,” added Horan. 

