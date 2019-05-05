This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 5 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo begin summer campaign with 21-point thumping of New York

James Horan’s men encountered little resistance in the Big Apple.

By John Fallon Sunday 5 May 2019, 8:59 PM
1 hour ago 5,416 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4621221
Aidan O'Shea and Matthew Queenan battle for possession.
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO
Aidan O'Shea and Matthew Queenan battle for possession.
Aidan O'Shea and Matthew Queenan battle for possession.
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO

Mayo 1-22

New York 0-4

John Fallon reports from Gaelic Park

MAYO GOT THEIR 2019 championship campaign off to an impressive start with a facile win at Gaelic Park against a New York side who were outclassed.

James Horan’s men stamped their authority on the game from the start and never took their foot off the gas.

Mayo shot eleven wides from eight different players in the opening half but they still led by 1-15 to 0-2 at the end of the opening half.

Mayo dominated midfield from the outset through the Breaffy pair of championship debutant Matthew Ruane and Aidan O’Shea and with New York persisting with long kickouts, they were on the back foot from the start.

Wing-backs James McCormack, another championship debutant, and Paddy Durcan showed their forwards how to do it with two early points as the game quickly slipped away from the Exiles.

All six forwards found the range in the opening half for Mayo, and despite five wides they still led by 0-6 to 0-0 at the end of the opening quarter.

Jason Doherty, Fergal Boland and Kevin McLoughlin kicked two points each and it took a stunning save from Vinny Cadden to deny Doherty the opening goal.

James Carr and Michael Creegan James Carr is challenged by New York's Michael Creegan. Source: Andy Marlin/INPHO

It took New York 27 minutes to shoot their first wide, by which time Mayo were 0-14 to 0-0 in front.

One of the biggest cheers of the day from the crowd of 6,000 greeted New York’s opening score from Luke Kelly after 29 minutes and Daniel McKenna quickly added another one.

But Mayo finished the half strongly with Evan Regan bringing his haul to 1-4 when he finished a rebound to the net after his initial effort was again superbly saved by Cadden.

The one-way traffic continued after the restart with Mayo tacking on four points without reply in the third quarter and would have been further ahead was not for some more wayward shooting.

Luke Kelly finally responded with an excellent point for New York with their opening score of the half after 55 minutes.

Ciaran Treacy and James Carr hit back for Mayo before Kevin Finn landed a fine effort for a New York side who never gave up.

Mayo introduced Andy Moran for his 77th championship appearance in the closing stages, 15 years after making his debut here and becomes the only player to feature four times against New York.

Scorers for Mayo: E Regan 1-5 (0-4f), F Boland 0-4, J Doherty 0-2, J Carr 0-2, K McLoughlin 0-2, M Ruane 0-1, L Keegan 0-1, P Durcan 0-1, J McCormack 0-1, R Hennelly 0-1 (0-1 ’45), D Coen 0-1, M Plunkett 0-1.

Scorers for New York: L Kelly 0-2, D McKenna 0-1, K Finn 0-1.

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)

21. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels – captain)
6. Lee Keegan (Westport)
7. James McCormack (Claremorris)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)
9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

12. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

11. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
10. Evan Regan (Ballina Stephenites)
13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
14. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
15. James Carr (Ardagh)

Substitutes:

23. Ciaran Treacy (Ballina Stephenites) for Doherty (half-time)
18. David Drake (Ballinderreen) for Higgins (43)
19. Michael Plunkett (Michael Davitts) for Keegan (43)
26. Conor Diskin (Claremorris) for Coen (54)
17. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore) for Ruane (61)
25. Andy Moran (Ballaghderreen) for Carr (65) 

New York

1. Vinny Cadden (Sligo)

2. Michael Creegan (Leitrim)
3. Gerard McCartan (Monaghan)
4. Robert Gorman (Sligo)

5. Paddy Boyle (Brooklyn Shamrocks)
6. Michael Naughton (Donegal)
7. Matthew Queenan (Mayo)

8. Cathal Compton (Manhattan Gaels)
9. Sean Hurley (Brooklyn Shamrocks)

10. Shane Hogan (St Barnabas)
11. Luke Kelly (Kerry)
12. Daniel McKenna (Sligo)

13. David Freeman (Longford)
14. Niall Madine (Kerry)
15. Peter Hatzer (Donegal) 

Substitutes:

17. Conor Connolly (Monaghan) for Naughton (29)
22. Kevin Finn (Manhattan Gaels) for Hatzer (half-time)
21. Ryan Kerley (St Barnabas) for Creegan (53)
25. Dylan McDermott (Westmeath) for McKenna (59)
19. James Maughan (Mayo) for Hogan (66)
23. Tiernan Mathers (Shannon Gaels) for Freeman (70)  

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie