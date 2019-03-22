Six changes and one debutant for Horan's Mayo in Monaghan clash

MAYO REQUIRE A win against Monaghan on Sunday to stand a chance of making the Division 1 Allianz Football League final.

James Horan has made six changes from last weekend’s win over Kerry as Eoin O’Donoghue, Paddy Durcan, James McCormack, Fergal Boland, Darren Coen and Conor Diskin all come into the starting team.

McCormack will make his first senior start for the county against the Farney.

Keith Higgins, Chris Barrett, Donal Vaughan, Fionn McDonagh, Conor Loftus and James Durcan all drop out of the side.

Both Paddy Durcan and Brendan Harrison will make their 50 senior appearance for Mayo.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

4. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

7. James McCormack (Claremorris)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

10. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

11. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

14. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

15. Conor Diskin (Claremorris)

