The game at Dr Hyde Park throws-in at 1.30pm.
Roscommon 0-2 Mayo 0-3
9 mins – Tadhg O’Rourke slots over a score for the Rossies.
Roscommon 0-1 Mayo 0-3
8 mins – O’Connor slots over his second free of the day. It arrived after Colm Lavin was turned over as he came out with the ball.
Roscommon 0-1 Mayo 0-2
6 mins – Paddy Durcan drives forward and opens his account for the day.
Roscommon 0-1 Mayo 0-1
4 mins – Kerry native Conor Cox wins a mark and slots it between the posts for the Rossies.
Roscommon 0-0 Mayo 0-1
1 min – Cillian O’Connor gives Mayo the lead from a free.
Roscommon won the toss and will play against the wind in the first-half. Mayo have made one change with Kevin McLoughlin replacing Bryan Walsh.
Galway await in the final after receiving a walkover from Covid-hit Sligo. Who do you fancy to prevail today?
Poll Results:
Afternoon all and welcome to today’s live coverage of the Connacht semi-final between Roscommon and Mayo. Here’s how the sides are named to start:
1. David Clarke – Ballina Stephenites
2. Oisín Mullin – Kilmaine
3. Chris Barrett – Clontarf
4. Lee Keegan – Westport
5. Patrick Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels
6. Stephen Coen – Hollymount/Carramore
7. Eoghan McLaughlin – Westport
8. Matthew Ruane – Breaffy
9. Conor Loftus – Crossmolina Deel Rovers
10. Bryan Walsh – Ballintubber
11. Ryan O’Donoghue – Belmullet
12. Diarmuid O’Connor – Ballintubber
13. Tommy Conroy – The Neale
14. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy
15. Cillian O’Connor – Ballintubber
1. Colm Lavin – Éire Óg
2. David Murray – Padraig Pearses
3. Conor Daly – Padraig Pearses
4. Sean Mullooly – Strokestown
5. Ronan Daly – Padraig Pearses
6. Brian Stack – St Brigids
7. Niall Daly – Padraig Pearses
8. Cathal Compton – Strokestown
9. Tadhg O’Rourke – Tulsk
10. Niall Kilroy – Fuerty
11. Enda Smith – Boyle
12. Cian McKeon – Boyle
13. Donie Smith – Boyle
14. Conor Cox – Éire Óg
15. Cathal Cregg – Western Gaels
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (1)