Sunday 8 November 2020
Liveblog

Roscommon 0-2 Mayo 0-3

9 mins – Tadhg O’Rourke slots over a score for the Rossies. 

Roscommon 0-1 Mayo 0-3

8 mins – O’Connor slots over his second free of the day. It arrived after Colm Lavin was turned over as he came out with the ball. 

Roscommon 0-1 Mayo 0-2

6 mins – Paddy Durcan drives forward and opens his account for the day.

Roscommon 0-1 Mayo 0-1

4 mins – Kerry native Conor Cox wins a mark and slots it between the posts for the Rossies.

Roscommon 0-0 Mayo 0-1

1 min – Cillian O’Connor gives Mayo the lead from a free. 

Roscommon won the toss and will play against the wind in the first-half. Mayo have made one change with Kevin McLoughlin replacing Bryan Walsh.

Galway await in the final after receiving a walkover from Covid-hit Sligo. Who do you fancy to prevail today?


Afternoon all and welcome to today’s live coverage of the Connacht semi-final between Roscommon and Mayo. Here’s how the sides are named to start:

Mayo

1. David Clarke – Ballina Stephenites

2. Oisín Mullin – Kilmaine
3. Chris Barrett – Clontarf
4. Lee Keegan – Westport

5. Patrick Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels
6. Stephen Coen – Hollymount/Carramore
7. Eoghan McLaughlin – Westport

8. Matthew Ruane – Breaffy
9. Conor Loftus – Crossmolina Deel Rovers

10. Bryan Walsh – Ballintubber
11. Ryan O’Donoghue – Belmullet
12. Diarmuid O’Connor – Ballintubber

13. Tommy Conroy – The Neale
14. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy
15. Cillian O’Connor – Ballintubber

Roscommon

1. Colm Lavin – Éire Óg

2. David Murray – Padraig Pearses
3. Conor Daly – Padraig Pearses
4. Sean Mullooly – Strokestown

5. Ronan Daly – Padraig Pearses
6. Brian Stack – St Brigids
7. Niall Daly – Padraig Pearses

8. Cathal Compton – Strokestown
9. Tadhg O’Rourke – Tulsk

10. Niall Kilroy – Fuerty
11. Enda Smith – Boyle
12. Cian McKeon – Boyle

13. Donie Smith – Boyle
14. Conor Cox – Éire Óg
15. Cathal Cregg – Western Gaels

 

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

