McGeady snubs interest from elsewhere to commit future to Sunderland

Aiden McGeady celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Portsmouth in last season's Checkatrade Trophy final.

Aiden McGeady celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Portsmouth in last season's Checkatrade Trophy final.

SUNDERLAND HAVE BEEN boosted by Aiden McGeady’s decision to sign a one-year extension to his deal at the Stadium of Light.

McGeady, who has played 65 times for Sunderland since joining them two years ago, is now contracted to the League One outfit until the summer of 2021.

Despite being linked with a move to Major League Soccer in the USA recently, the Republic of Ireland winger has opted to stay put.

“There were other teams that were interested but I didn’t really want to entertain that,” McGeady told Sunderland’s official website after news of his new contract was announced this morning.

“I was quite keen to get something sorted, and equally the club were quite keen as well. I’m very happy to stay here and I want to do everything I can to help the club get back to where it belongs.”

McGeady was named Sunderland’s player of the season for the 2018-19 campaign after chipping in with 14 goals and six assists for the Black Cats, who missed out on promotion to the Championship by losing to Charlton Athletic in the play-off final.

“Aiden was an important player for us last season, and he has a real desire to bring success to the football club,” Sunderland manager Jack Ross said of his 33-year-old talisman.

“His quality on the pitch speaks for itself, but he also brings a wealth of experience to the dressing room. He enjoys playing for Sunderland, and I’m delighted that he has committed his future to the club.”

McGeady has won 93 senior caps for Ireland but hasn’t featured for the Boys in Green since the World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark in November 2017.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!