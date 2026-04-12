McIlroy tied for Masters lead after erratic round, while Lowry surges into contention

DEFENDING CHAMPION RORY McIlroy and third-ranked Cameron Young shared the lead after Saturday’s wild third round of the Masters. Shane Lowry is two shots behind the leaders ahead of what promises to be a frenetic and memorable Sunday at Augusta.

Amen corner claimed its most high-profile victim of the week as it cost defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy three shots and the hold he had on the tournament during a damaging 45 minutes.

The Northern Irishman entered Augusta National’s famously-tricky stretch clinging on to top spot after seeing his six-shot overnight lead halved but at 13 under was just about still in control.

Rory McIlroy finds the water at the 11th and makes a double bogey. His lead is down to one. pic.twitter.com/JZFgtwrpJe — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 11, 2026

He exited it one behind Cameron Young after playing it double bogey-bogey-par. McIlroy went on to finish level with the American on 11 under having thrown away the considerable advantage he had built over the first two days with a one-over 73.

The world number two suffered from another erratic driving display, but it was compounded by the desertion of his usually reliable iron play when he needed it to withstand the pressure first from Patrick Reed, then Haotong Li and finally Young.

The American, who won the Players Championship a month ago, had been four over after seven holes of the tournament and eight off the lead at the start of the day.

But even though he bogeyed the 15th after hitting into the water, a Masters-best seven-under 65 took him to the top of the leaderboard.

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“I don’t get the sense I’ll be the fan favourite but some fans that cheer for me have gotten louder over the last year,” said Young on Sunday’s final-round pairing with McIlroy.

“It will still be lopsided, I think. Rory’s kind of a world favourite in the golf world.”

The lead belongs once again to the defending champion. #themasters pic.twitter.com/wZizy95Ozo — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2026

McIlroy had just about been hanging on having reached the turn level par for his round after a bogey at the first was cancelled out when he drove the 350-yard third for birdie.

A brilliant wedge to six feet for birdie at the 10th to get to 13 under and extend his lead back to two looked like it could be a catalyst and the momentum did change – but not in the way he wanted

From the middle of the 11th fairway – after his drive clattered out of the trees – he turned a seven-iron into the pond and chipped to six feet, only for his bogey putt to lip out.

He missed the green at the short 12th and Young birdied the par-three 16th to take a one-shot lead on 11 under.

Another drive into the trees and a missed green at the 13th saw McIlroy fail to capitalise on the par five but he bounced back with a 19-foot birdie putt at the next.

He almost holed his eagle attempt at the 15th but returned to 12 under to be one ahead, only for another trip to Georgia pines on 17 to result in another bogey.

Needing one stroke on No. 6, Shane Lowry cards an ace. #themasters pic.twitter.com/SAr9uy2KBs — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2026

McIlroy’s good friend Shane Lowry ignited his round by becoming the first player to register two Masters holes-in-one.

The Offaly man aced the 190-yard sixth, having recorded his first at the 16th in the final round of 2016.

He finished nine under, two ahead of two-time champion Scottie Scheffler after a Masters career-low 65 which threatened to equal the course record at one stage.

The American covered the front nine in 31 after eagling the second and reaching the turn with three successive birdies, which included nearly holing his approach to the ninth.

He birdied the 11th only for his round to stall until he holed a 10ft birdie on the 16th to get to seven under.

“It definitely could have been lower but I did what I needed to do. More of that tomorrow and I think I’ll be in a good spot,” said Scheffler, who may yet be left to rue Friday’s two-over 74.

Justin Rose, who lost the play-off to McIlroy last year, shot a 69 to sit just three behind on eight under.