Sunday 19 May, 2019
'It's the best I hit it all week': McIlroy and Lowry move up the PGA leaderboard

McIlroy and Lowry are tied for 27th after three rounds at Bethpage Black.

By The42 Team Saturday 18 May 2019, 11:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,432 Views 1 Comment
McIlroy: "I could have definitely shot 65, 66."
Image: Andres Kudacki
McIlroy:
McIlroy: "I could have definitely shot 65, 66."
Image: Andres Kudacki

RORY MCILROY CLAIMED he hit the ball “the best he had all week” after a third-round 69 at the PGA Championship.

The four-time Major winner only just made the cut but carded his best score of the tournament so far despite some missed opportunities on the greens.

McIlroy went out in 32 - aided by an eagle at the par-five fourth - but struggled to keep the momentum going after the turn, a pair of bogeys leaving him sitting at two-over par.

Still, the 30-year-old was able to reflect on some positive signs at Bethpage Black, even if he is out of contention for glory.

“I hit the ball as good as I’ve hit it in a while and given myself plenty of chances,” McIlroy said.

“If I had just made a couple of putts, I could have definitely shot 65, 66 easily out there today. Yeah, there is a score in me.

“It definitely could have been better. It’s the best I hit it all week, for sure. I sort of got it going on the front nine, and a couple of loose shots on the back nine, and obviously the back nine is tougher than the front.

“But yeah, I mean, I played well. I didn’t convert as many chances as I would have liked but it was an improvement over the last couple days.

“If you look at the last nine I played yesterday and the first nine I played today, I was seven-under par for those 18 holes. It’s just about putting it all together on the right day.”

Shane Lowry is alongside McIlroy on two-over, tied for 27th place, after a 68 on Saturday — his best round of the week so far.

Lowry had three birdies, including a 35-footer on the second hole, and just one bogey as he climbed into the top half of the field.

