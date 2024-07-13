McIlroy five off lead heading into final day at Scottish Open

SWEDISH SENSATION LUDVIG Aberg will go into the final round of the Scottish Open with a two-shot lead over home contender Robert MacIntyre.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy heads into Sunday’s final round five shots off the lead after a frustrating round of 67, on 12-under.

Seamus Power shot a three-over 73 to sit on one-under for the weekend.

MacIntyre carded a third round score of 63 at the Renaissance Club on Saturday to keep the pressure on European Ryder Cup team-mate Aberg.

Aberg, 24, followed consecutive rounds of 64 with a 65 to reach 17 under par, with Scotland’s MacIntyre on 15 under after the lowest score of the day.

Aberg only turned professional in June last year and won the final Ryder Cup qualifying event in Switzerland in September.

Advertisement

He was hailed as a “generational talent” after being given a wild card by Europe captain Luke Donald.

Aberg partnered Viktor Hovland to a thrashing of world number one Scottie Scheffler and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka as Europe regained the trophy.

Two months later, he won his first title on the PGA Tour in the RSM Classic, then finished runner-up to Scheffler at The Masters on his major championship debut in April.

Former world number one Adam Scott sits third on the Scottish Open leaderboard after a round of 64 left him 14 under par.

Even a three-putt bogey on the 18th could not take the shine off MacIntyre’s day after he notched an eagle and seven birdies in front of a partisan home crowd.

“Overall I played absolutely brilliantly. Tee to green was solid again, rolled the putter beautifully. I’ve just got to let it happen, and it happened,” he said.

“I’ve not been shy in saying it, the Scottish Open is the one that I want. That’s my end goal.

“I can’t force it, there’s so many good players in the tournament chasing me down. I can only control me and I’ve controlled myself very well so far.”

For the third day running, McIlroy felt he could easily have been two or three shots better off.

The world number two covered his first 10 holes in four under before a run of seven straight pars and a bogey on the 18th.

“The birdies dried up,” admitted McIlroy, who is competing for the first time since his late collapse at the US Open cost him a fifth major title.

“I’ll be within a few shots (of the lead) and at least still have a chance if I get off to a good start.”

France’s Antoine Rozner, South Korea’s Im Sung-jae and American duo Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa are all four shots adrift of Aberg on 13 under par.

– © AFP 2024