Wins for Tyrone, Down and Donegal confirm McKenna Cup semi-final line-up

THE SEMI-FINAL line up for this year’s Dr McKenna Cup has been confirmed following tonight’s wins for Tyrone, Down and Donegal.

A crowd of 5,125 at the Athletic Grounds saw a much-changed Tyrone side edge Armagh by three points in a high-scoring encounter, which finished 3-18 to 3-15 in the holders’ favour.

Mickey Harte’s side will face Down in this weekend’s semi-final, who tonight saw off Antrim on a scoreline of 2-17 to 0-15.

On the other side of the draw, Donegal progressed as Section A winners with a 1-10 to 0-08 win away to Derry. They will face Monaghan in the last four, who qualify as best runners-up from Section A.