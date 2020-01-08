This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wins for Tyrone, Down and Donegal confirm McKenna Cup semi-final line-up

Tonight’s results mean Monaghan have been promoted to the final four as best runners-up.

By The42 Team Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 10:04 PM
Donegal's Ethan O'Donnell with Derry's Emmett Bradley in tonight's McKenna Cup clash.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Donegal's Ethan O'Donnell with Derry's Emmett Bradley in tonight's McKenna Cup clash.
Donegal's Ethan O'Donnell with Derry's Emmett Bradley in tonight's McKenna Cup clash.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

THE SEMI-FINAL line up for this year’s Dr McKenna Cup has been confirmed following tonight’s wins for Tyrone, Down and Donegal. 

A crowd of 5,125 at the Athletic Grounds saw a much-changed Tyrone side edge Armagh by three points in a high-scoring encounter, which finished 3-18 to 3-15 in the holders’ favour. 

Mickey Harte’s side will face Down in this weekend’s semi-final, who tonight saw off Antrim on a scoreline of 2-17 to 0-15. 

On the other side of the draw, Donegal progressed as Section A winners with a 1-10 to 0-08 win away to Derry. They will face Monaghan in the last four, who qualify as best runners-up from Section A. 

