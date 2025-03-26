Mayo boss McStay visits Connacht for MacHale Park history lesson

MAYO FOOTBALL MANAGER Kevin McStay visited the Connacht rugby team yesterday to give them a stronger understanding of the history of MacHale Park ahead of the URC clash with Munster in Castlebar on Saturday.

Connacht will break new ground for rugby by hosting Munster at the sold-out 26,000-capacity venue.

Tickets sold out within an hour of going on sale in January and have been bought in all five counties of the province as the fixture has generated huge local interest, with Connacht hoping it can spark first-time rugby fans into building an attachment to the team.

With this big opportunity in mind, Connacht invited Mayo football boss McStay to their training centre in Galway yesterday to learn more about a stadium they will visit for the first time on Friday when they have their captain’s run at MacHale Park.

As it happens, McStay’s Mayo side will play Kerry in the Allianz Football League Division One final at Croke Park on Sunday, so have a big game of their own ahead this weekend.

“We actually had Kevin McStay with us this morning, just to chat a little bit around it,” said Connacht assistant coach Colm Tucker, who has stepped up to lead the team while head coach Pete Wilkins is on sick leave.

“So that was brilliant for people to hear around MacHale Park and around Mayo and how they approach things. So that was a lovely presentation from him this morning, but Friday will be the first time as a group we’ll be up there.”

Advertisement

Mayo manager Kevin McStay. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht are keen for the occasion not to completely overtake their thoughts, but leaning into it is important too.

“I think it’s, first of all, acknowledging it by having somebody like Kevin in to explain the background of the stadium and the importance of Mayo GAA to Connacht Rugby and the relationship there,” said Tucker.

“And then, it’s just process-driven from there. You know, it’s an inter-pro as well, which obviously adds another layer. Munster are playing some very good rugby. So there’s all those layers.

“We have to be calm in how we approach our preparation and then come Friday, just feed into the emotion that no doubt our supporters, who have been fantastic, are going to bring to us.”

Tucker confirmed that the pitch at MacHale Park will be marked to the same dimensions as the one at Dexcom Stadium in Galway, while the grass will be cut shorter to Connacht’s specifications.

Even though they too are going on the road, Tucker underlined that this definitely still feels like a home game for Connacht.

They hope that some of the new fans from Mayo and elsewhere who turn up for this game will become regulars at Connacht games in the future.

“Absolutely, and the way we’re playing the game at the moment is very exciting, it should appeal to everybody,” said Tucker.

Connacht had a frustrating outing last weekend. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“The big thing is that everybody gets there early and soaks up the atmosphere which will be very, very special on the day. This is an opportunity for us as an organisation and a club to get out amongst the province, get out from the Sportsground, and show a good account of ourselves.

“It’s fantastic the province have backed us with the spread of tickets around the five counties. It’s an occasion we’re massively looking forward to.”

Tucker said selection conversations with players early this week have been difficult given how eager everyone was to be involved at MacHale Park.

He insisted that everyone in the wider squad has a huge role in preparing the team to deliver a performance.

As Tucker alluded to, Connacht’s attack has been scintillating at times this season, but their defence has been porous. Last weekend’s 43-40 defeat away to the Ospreys was a case in point and the hope is that the defensive issues aren’t repeated against Munster.

Tucker doesn’t believe there are any work-rate issues for Connacht in defence.

“I think we’re working very hard,” said Tucker. “In that respect, it’s there.

“Sometimes it’s just a little bit of communication, sometimes it’s a bit of connection here or there. It’s those three tries [before half time], they were key to the game, and those three tries in quick succession.

“We’ve looked at that and discussed with the leaders around how we can be better, how we can think through situations better, and get our messages a bit better. I think we’ll be better for it on the back end.”