Meath draw with Limerick as Cavan and Fermanagh make moves in Division 3 promotion race

MEATH FOUGHT BACK to earn a point away to Limerick in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League.

Goals from Matthew Costello and Donal Lenihan helped the Royals stage a second-half comeback at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, as the sides eventually shared the spoils, 0-17 to 2-11.

The hosts made a bright start to proceedings, taking a 0-10 to 0-6 lead into half-time.

However, Colm O’Rourke’s team managed to turn the game on its head. Jordan Morris set up Costello to find the net for the first score after the restart. Substitute Lenihan then raised a green flag with his first touch, giving the visitors a 2-10 to 0-14 lead.

But Ray Dempsey’s side refused to fold, and a late Brian Donovan point levelled the contest, as neither team could find a winner in injury time.

Cavan took a major step towards promotion in Division 3 with a 2-14 to 1-10 victory over Down.

The Mourne County made a dream start, with Miceál Rooney finding the net for the first score of the game.

The Breffni County then steadied the ship, and gained parity at half-time, 0-5 to 1-2.

But two goals from Paddy Lynch after the break set Mickey Graham’s team on their way, as they ran out seven-point victors against their Ulster rivals to maintain their 100% record.

Elsewhere in the third tier, Offaly delivered a narrow 2-14 to 1-16 away victory over Longford.

Bernard Allen struck for goal early in the contest to get the Faithful County off to a dream start. However, it was quickly cancelled out by Daniel Mimnagh, who scored Longford’s first goal of the Allianz League campaign.

From there the sides traded points, with the scoreboard reading 1-9 apiece at half-time.

A Jack Bryant green flag pushed Liam Kearns’ side ahead after the break, and that proved the difference. Longford scored the last three points of the game, but were unable to salvage a result as Offaly edged it by the narrowest of margins.

Westmeath were far too strong for Antrim in Mullingar, crushing their opponents, 4-27 to 0-8.

John Heslin found the net as the Tailteann Cup champions stormed into a 1-6 to 0-0 lead.

Further goals from Senan Baker, David Lynch and Sam McCartan helped Dessie Dolan’s team to the dominant win, as Heslin top-scored with a tally of 1-12.

Meanwhile, there were potentially significant promotion and relegation ramifications in Fermanagh’s 2-11 to 0-8 home win over Tipperary.

Goals from Seán Quigley and Aidan Breen helped the Erne County into a 2-6 to 0-3 half-time lead.

The damage was done from there, as Breen finished with 1-2 to condemn the Premier County to their fourth defeat of the campaign.

Results

Allianz Football League Division 2

Limerick 0-17 Meath 2-11

Allianz Football League Division 3

Cavan 2-14 Down 1-10

Fermanagh 2-11 Tipperary 0-8

Longford 1-16 Offaly 2-14

Westmeath 4-27 Antrim 0-8

