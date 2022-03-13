Meath haul themselves out of relegation trouble and leave Cork bottom

Meath 1-18

Cork 1-10

CORK ARE HOVERING perilously over the trap door to Division 3 after falling to their fourth defeat of the campaign, this time to Meath.

This was a game with major implications for relegation. The Royals hauled themselves into fourth, leapfrogging Offaly and Clare in the second tier with Cork rooted to the foot of the table.

Meath flirted with mediocrity at the start of the campaign but have slowly found some form. They’re now unbeaten in their last three games and this win over Cork was their first of the season.

They led by five at half-time despite playing against the breeze and Jordan Morris’s goaled penalty helped them into a 10 points clear after 54 minutes.

Meath looked physically superior than Cork, they were far better on kick-outs and in attack. The full-forward line trio of Shane Walsh, Jordan Morris and Cillian O’Sullivan are highly dangerous when on form, while goalkeeper Harry Hogan scored five placed balls.

Meath were highly impressive against a strong breeze in the opening half. Thomas O’Reilly take down for three frees inside the first 10 minutes that keeper Hogan trotted up to convert.

Hogan was able to get his short restarts away despite Cork’s attempted press, and when he went long the midfield pairing of Ronan Jones and Bryan Menton were dominant. The Royals came away with 81% of their restarts which gave them a steady supply of possession.

Cork looked lively in the opening 20 minutes as Brian Hurley clipped two scores and Stephen Sherlock contributed four. But the Rebels failed to score for the final 17 minutes of the half, despite the wind at their backs.

Their shooting efficiency was just 46%, with only Sherlock and Hurley on the scoreboard.

Meath turned the screw, firing five without reply to take a five-point lead into the interval.

By the start of the second-half, Keith Ricken had introduced three subs: Joe Grimes, Cian Kiely and Cathail O’Mahony. The Rebels kicked two scores after the restart and almost added a goal when Blake Murphy punched a ball onto the bar after Kiely’s shot dropped short.

Meath hit back with a lovely Jason Scully effort and then Cillian O’Sullivan slalomed through to create James McEntee’s score. When Menton sent over his second score with a booming kick, they were six clear and coasting.

O’Sullivan, who might have added a goal only for Eoin Harkin overhit a handpass to the back post, created was heavily involved for the penalty that Morris converted. A free-flowing handpassing move saw the Kingscourt Stars man fouled by Kieran Histon.

Michéal Martin made good contact with Morris’s penalty but was unable to prevent it from bouncing into the net. A further effort from O’Reilly left the hosts 1-15 to 0-9 clear.

Cork gave themselves hope when Ian Maguire picked out Grimes at the back post with a neat handpass. The Kerry native, in his debut year with Cork, rifled home from close range.

That left Cork six behind, but Meath could play on the counter-attack as subs James McEntee and Joey Wallace got in on the scoring act.

The home side had eight to spare by the final whistle.

Scorers for Meath: Jordan Morris 1-2 (1-0 pen), Harry Hogan 0-5 (0-5f), James McEntee, Bryan Menton and Thomas O’Reilly 0-2 each, Joey Wallace, Matthew Costello and Jason Scully 0-1 each.

Scores for Cork: Stephen Sherlock 0-5 (0-3f, 0-1 45), 1-0 Joe Grimes, Cathail O’Mahony and Brian Hurley 0-2 each, Rory Maguire 0-1.

Meath

1. Harry Hogan (Longwood)

2. Robin Clarke (Duleek/Bellewstown), 3. Eoin Harkin (Dunsaney), 4. Jordan Muldoon (Colmcille)

7. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 8. Pádraic Harnan (Moynalvey) , 5. Cathal Hickey (Senechalstown)

9. Ronan Jones (St Peter’s Dunboyne), 26. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

18. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey), 11.Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones), 12. Mathew Costello (Senechalstown)

15. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars, Cavan), 14. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna), 13. Jason Scully (Oldcastle),

Subs

6 James McEntee (Curraha) for Hickey (ht)

23 Eamonn Wallace (Ratoath) for Scully (59)

21 Bryan McMahon (Ratoath) for O’Sullivan (65)

24 Joey Wallace (Ratoath) for Walsh (65)

20 Ronan Ryan (Summerhill) for Harkin (71)

Cork

1. Michéal Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), 3. Kevin Flahive (Douglas), 4. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)

5. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), 6. Kieran Histon (Nemo Rangers), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Shan Merritt (Mallow)

10. Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra), 11. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), 12. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

15. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s), 13. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), 26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs

14 John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for O’Callaghan (temp sub, 19 – 34)

21 Joe Grimes (Clonakilty) for Merritt (31)

25 Cathail O’Mahony (Michelstown) for Herlihy (ht)

20 Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for Taylor (ht)

14 O’Rourke for Dineen (temp sub, 39-43)

17 Paul Ring (Aghabullogue) for Corkery (44)

24 Mark Cornin (Nemo Rangers) for Murphy (58)

22 Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s) for Hurley (61)

14 O’Rourke for O’Callaghan (70)

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo).