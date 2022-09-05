Membership : Access or Sign Up
All-Ireland winning coaches and ex-Dublin goalkeeper join Meath senior set-up

Elsewhere tonight Benny Coulter is the new Down minor football manager.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 5 Sep 2022, 8:20 PM
1 hour ago 6,541 Views 0 Comments
COLM O’ROURKE HAS finalised his Meath senior management team for the 2023 season with two members of the county’s All-Ireland winning ladies football coaching group brought on board.

paul-garrigan Paul Garrigan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Paul Garrigan has been confirmed as coach with Eugene Eivers tasked with the area of strength and conditioning. Both worked with the Meath ladies footballers that have lifted the last two All-Ireland senior titles.

Shane Supple is the third new member of the Meath management team that was finalised tonight. Supple will work as the Meath goalkeeping coach with his netminder experience as a player having involved spells across soccer with Ipswich Town and Bohemians, and Gaelic football with the Dublin senior team and club side St Brigid’s.

shane-supple Shane Supple. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

O’Rourke’s first appointment was revealed in July as Meath boss, succeeding Andy McEntee, with Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan nominated as his selectors.

Elsewhere tonight Down have appointed former senior star forward and 2010 All-Star winner Benny Coulter as the county’s new minor football manager. As a player Coulter won All-Ireland and Ulster minor medals in 1999. He will be joined by former Down senior players Darren O’Hagan and Donal O’Hare as part of his management team.

