All-Ireland winning coaches and ex-Dublin goalkeeper join Meath senior set-up

COLM O’ROURKE HAS finalised his Meath senior management team for the 2023 season with two members of the county’s All-Ireland winning ladies football coaching group brought on board.
Paul Garrigan has been confirmed as coach with Eugene Eivers tasked with the area of strength and conditioning. Both worked with the Meath ladies footballers that have lifted the last two All-Ireland senior titles.
Backroom team for Senior Football confirmed!— Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) September 5, 2022
Eugene Eivers as Strength & Conditioning
Paul Garrigan as Coach
Shane Supple as Goalkeeping Coach#GAABelong #MeathGAA #MeathFootball pic.twitter.com/iAnfv6LCTp
Shane Supple is the third new member of the Meath management team that was finalised tonight. Supple will work as the Meath goalkeeping coach with his netminder experience as a player having involved spells across soccer with Ipswich Town and Bohemians, and Gaelic football with the Dublin senior team and club side St Brigid’s.
O’Rourke’s first appointment was revealed in July as Meath boss, succeeding Andy McEntee, with Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan nominated as his selectors.
Elsewhere tonight Down have appointed former senior star forward and 2010 All-Star winner Benny Coulter as the county’s new minor football manager. As a player Coulter won All-Ireland and Ulster minor medals in 1999. He will be joined by former Down senior players Darren O’Hagan and Donal O’Hare as part of his management team.
Benny Coulter appointed new Down Minor Football Manager— Official Down GAA (@OfficialDownGAA) September 5, 2022
Down GAA has appointed Benny Coulter as the new manager of the Minor football team. The former Allstar from Mayobridge was ratified for the position at a meeting on Monday evening https://t.co/QJf2ww7UV2 pic.twitter.com/AiPjjooHwd
