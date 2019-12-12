Former Meath stars to be involved in county's U20 management side next year

FORMER MEATH SENIOR players Joe Sheridan and Kevin Reilly are set to become involved in the management of the county’s U20 football side next year.

Meath have appointed Dunboyne’s Ger Robinson as their manager with Sheridan and Reilly both joining him on the coaching ticket along with Martin Blake and Shane Barrett.

Both Sheridan and Reilly enjoyed established careers as Meath senior players. They were part of Meath’s controversial Leinster final win in 2010, the only provincial senior success during their playing careers, with Sheridan’s late goal sparking a dramatic fallout.

Attacker Sheridan departed the Meath panel at the end of the 2013 season before returning for the 2017 campaign as a goalkeeper. Defender Reilly retired from inter-county football in October 2015 after a series of injury problems.

Reilly has been involved in the senior coaching team of his club Navan O’Mahony’s in recent years while Robinson was part of successes with Dunboyne of late.

