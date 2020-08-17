Meath club player that tested positive picked up Covid-19 during frontline work

MEATH GAA OFFICIALS are hopeful that Simonstown Gaels and Nobber can resume activities this week following a positive case of Covid-19.

An adult panel member from the Simonstown club tested positive for the coronavirus after both clubs met in the Meath SFC last Friday.

The player in question is a frontline worker according to Meath PRO Ciaran Flynn, who said it’s believed they came in contact with the virus through work.

“We can confirm the person who has Covid-19 is well, they’re not in any severe health difficulties,” Flynn told LMFM Radio.

“And also they are a frontline worker so they got it in the act of doing their job. Thankfully it means they didn’t get it on a Gaelic football field or hurling field in county Meath.

“That’s something a lot of clubs around the county were concerned with – did he get it from playing football or while working? The evidence is suggesting that he got it while working, so that was a bit of solace.”

Both clubs have suspended activities for 48 hours but the county board are hopeful the virus didn’t spread and games can resume once the tests come back clear.

“The science that’s come out in recent months and the evidence thus far with other GAA clubs that have had this scare, there hasn’t been any clusters or spreads resulting from GAA,” Flynn continued.

“Because the scientific committee in Croke Park did suggest that the time players are in close contact was not sufficient enough for a massive spreading of the virus. Thankfully the evidence suggests that won’t be an issue. But of course the vulnerability is still there, that’s why the whole planet is so concerned about Covid-19.

“The opponents of Simonstown in the last few days are also following similar guidelines, taking 48 hours off. Everyone is just doing their duty of care to members and the wider community.

“Hopefully in 48 hours it will all be shown that it’s just an isolated incident and we can all get back to playing our games.”

