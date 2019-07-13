This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Meath side named for tomorrow's Super 8s showdown with Donegal

Royals manager Andy McEntee has selected the same team that started last weekend’s victory over Clare.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 6:30 AM
56 minutes ago
Meath's Bryan McMahon celebrates with manager Andy McEntee following the win against Clare.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Meath's Bryan McMahon celebrates with manager Andy McEntee following the win against Clare.
MEATH SENIOR FOOTBALL manager Andy McEntee has revealed his side for tomorrow’s meeting with Donegal (2pm) in the opening round of the Super 8s.

For the trip to Ballybofey, McEntee has opted to keep faith with the same 15 players who started last weekend’s hard-earned victory over Clare.

The one-point win against the Banner County in Portlaoise booked a place for the Royals in Group 1, which is also occupied by Kerry and Mayo.

Meath will be led by joint-captains Padraic Harnan and Bryan Menton, as they aim to upset the odds away from home against the hotly-favoured Ulster champions.

Mickey Newman and James Conlon, who combined for a total of 1-9 against Clare, will lead the attack.

Meath

1. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

2. Séamus Lavin (St Peter’s Dunboyne)
3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)
4. Shane Gallagher (Simonstown Gaels)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)
6. Padraic Harnan (Moynalvey — joint-captain)
7. Gavin McCoy (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne – joint-captain)
9. Shane McEntee (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

10. Ethan Devine (Na Fianna)
11. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)
12. Thomas McGovern (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

13. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)
14. Mickey Newman (Kilmainham)
15. James Conlon (St Colmcille’s)

