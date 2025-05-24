Meath bounce back from Leinster final disappointment with home win over Cork

Meath 1-13

Cork 0-12

MEATH BOUNCED BACK from Leinster final heartbreak and opened their All-Ireland campaign with a four-point victory over Cork at Páirc Tailteann.

Jordan Morris’ excellent individual goal late in the first half ultimately proved key as Robbie Brennan’s side picked up an important home victory in Group 2.

Cork, beaten Munster semi-finalists, trailed by three at the break but were unable to avail of the wind advantage in the second half as Meath kicked for home in the final 15 minutes.

After the sides exchanged a series of early wides, Mark Cronin opened the scoring for The Rebels before Meath goalkeeper Billy Hogan levelled proceedings with a free.

Meath led through another dead ball by Eoghan Frayne but the Rebels, playing into a stiff breeze, then enjoyed a three-point surge, with Chris Óg Jones firing over a couple from play on either side of a free by Mark Cronin.

Meath responded through a point by Matthew Costello and roared into the lead moments later: Jordan Morris found himself in a yard of grass and broke into open country beyond the Cork half-backs, selling a dummy before finishing powerfully past Micheál Aodh Martin.

The Royals tacked on another couple of scores with Costello from play and another Frayne free affording them a three-point lead, 1-5 to 0-5, at the break.

John Cleary’s Cork eroded that lead shortly after the restart, Matty Taylor chipping over before Colm O’Callaghan lashed over the first two-pointer of the game from just outside the arc.

But the hosts arrested that Rebel surge. Over the next 10 minutes, five unanswered points by different scorers — Frayne (free), Costello, James Conlon, Morris and Seán Coffey — kicked Meath into a five-point advantage with just under quarter of an hour to go.

To their credit, Cork dug in. Replacement Ruairi Deane reduced the deficit to four before Mark Cronin halved it from there, his two-pointer from play making the scoreline 1-10 to 0-11.

The visitors had built up a head of steam and Meath’s lead was lowered to the minimum when Chris Óg Jones swung one over on 58 minutes.

Meath, again, found an answer through a Costello free which steadied their nerves.

With 10 minutes of normal time remaining, the Leinster finalists led by two points.

James Conlon further softened that cushion with a curling effort on 64 minutes: 1-12 to 0-12, and Meath back in the ascendancy.

Costello, from play, extended the lead out to four with five minutes to go, and the home side managed out the remaining minutes to pick up an important opening victory.

