Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 5 August 2021
Advertisement

Messi to leave Barcelona, club announce

The end of an era.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 7:02 PM
27 minutes ago 15,503 Views 30 Comments
https://the42.ie/5515972
Lionel Messi (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Lionel Messi (file pic).
Lionel Messi (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LIONEL MESSI ‘WILL not continue with Barcelona,’ a statement from the club reads.

Messi, 33, joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old, but has been a free agent since his previous four-year deal expired on 30 June.

The Argentinian was widely linked with Manchester City and Paris St Germain last summer, though he was expected to stay at Nou Camp.

The full statement, in full, released this evening reads:

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

One of the best to have ever played the game, Messi won four Champions Leagues and 10 La Liga titles at Barca.

Their all-time top-scorer, he has won the Ballon D’Or award six times.

More to follow.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie