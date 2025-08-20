All-Ireland semi-finalists Waterford to ratify Boland again as manager for 2026

MICHAEL BOLAND IS set to continue as manager of Waterford camogie for 2026.

A statement released today reads that the Déise is to seek ratification of his appointment after Boland guided the county to an All-Ireland semi-final this season where they were defeated by Cork. They also reached a Munster final but that fixture against Cork was cancelled due to the skort controversy.

Boland, a Cork native, was first appointed to the position on an interim basis in April having previously served as coach and selector. He took over from Jerry Wallace at the end of the Déise’s league campaign.

Boland also managed Cork side Courcey Rovers to their first-ever senior county camogie title in 2020.

Advertisement

Today’s statement from Waterford reads:

“Waterford camogie to seek ratification of Michael Boland to continue as Waterford senior camogie manager.

“Waterford camogie executive, following the conclusion of a comprehensive review of the 2025 senior campaign, will be seeking ratification of Michael Boland to continue as Waterford senior camogie manager at the next scheduled meeting of the Waterford camogie board.

“Since being appointed to replace the retiring Jerry Wallace, Michael and his backroom team have continued the good work and have qualified Waterford for a senior Munster final and an All-Ireland semi-final while establishing Waterford in the top tier of senior camogie.

“Michael’s backroom team will be announced in due course.

“Waterford camogie look forward to Michael’s ratification and to continuing the exciting senior camogie journey that the county is on.”