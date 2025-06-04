Middlesbrough sack manager Michael Carrick

MIDDLESBROUGH HAVE SACKED manager Michael Carrick after the Championship club missed out on a play-off place during the 2024/25 season.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder, who previously had a spell as caretaker boss at Old Trafford, had been in charge at Boro since October 2022.

The 43-year-old guided Middlesbrough to the Championship play-offs in the 2022/23 season but they have missed out on the top six in the past two campaigns.

“Middlesbrough Football Club has today parted company with head coach Michael Carrick,” the club said in a statement.

“Michael’s assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also departed the club.

“We’d like thank Michael, Jonathan, and Graeme for all their hard work and unwavering commitment. We wish them all the very best for the future.”

Middlesbrough won just one of their final six league games to finish 10th in the Championship table, four points off the play-off spots.

