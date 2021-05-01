Conlan lands the WBO international super-bantamweight title in London

MICHAEL CONLAN SECURED the WBO international super-bantamweight title last night after claiming a victory over Romania’s Ionut Baluta.

The 29-year-old’s majority win over his Romanian opponent moves Conlan closer to a possible world title shot.

At Bethnal Green’s York Hall, the two judges scored the bout 117-112 and 115-114 in favour of Conlan, while a third had it as a draw (114-114).

The win maintains Conlan’s unbeaten record and he will now hope it will set up an eventual WBO world title fight with American super-bantamweight world champion Stephen Fulton.

On the same card, Sunny Edwards claimed the IBF flyweight world title with a unanimous points victory over Moruti Mthalane.

