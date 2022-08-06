Michael Conlan recovers from first to professional loss to triumph in Belfast

Michael Conlan and Miguel Marriaga during their bout.

MICHAEL CONLAN prevailed in his fight against Colombia’s Miguel Marriaga at the SSE Arena tonight in Belfast tonight.

After 10 rounds, all three judges awarded the fight in the 30-year-old’s favour — 99-88, 99-88 and 99-89.

The Olympic medallist was dominant throughout this evening and deserved his win, though survived a scare in the final round as he looked in trouble after receiving a couple of blows, before recovering well to see out the fight.

It was a positive return to the ring for the Belfast native.

Back in March, he suffered his first professional loss in agonising fashion.

Conlan produced a courageous effort in his bid to become the new WBA world featherweight champion only to be defeated via a 12th-round knockout by Leigh Wood.

Elsewhere on tonight’s card, Colm Murphy beat Ruadhan Farrell on points to win the BUI Celtic featherweight title.

There were also comfortable wins for Sean McComb and Kurt Walker against Nicaragua’s Ramiro Blanco and Marcos Martinez of the Dominican Republic respectively.

It was a good night too for Padraig McCrory, as he stopped Mexico’s Marco Periban in the fifth round.