Eight-time Kilkenny All-Ireland winner set to become new Offaly manager

KILKENNY LEGEND MICHAEL Fennelly is set to become the new manager for the Offaly hurlers.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner has been recommended for the position by the county’s management committee for a two-year term with the option of a third year at the helm.

Fennelly, who announced his retirement from inter-county hurling in 2017, is expected to be ratified at a county board meeting next month.

“The aim of this appointment is to bring pride and stability back to the Offaly jersey with the support of Michael and his backroom team,” a statement reads on the Offaly GAA website.

“Michael brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and competence in all aspects of the modern-day team preparation.

“This is a challenging task and to be successful it will need the support of the players, their families, the clubs and all the people involved in Offaly GAA.

Michael is confident of what he has learnt in his later years as a player and has always conveyed a passionate interest in the dynamics of the manager’s role.

“This is shown through his commitment off the field by studying for a doctorate in leadership sport. Michael is looking forward to the upcoming Offaly club championship and will use these games as the platform to choose his panel for 2020.

Fennelly is set to take over from interim manager Joachim Kelly, who previously came in to replace Kevin Martin in a bid to avoid relegation from the Joe McDonagh Cup after a poor start to the campaign.

But the Faithful County subsequently dropped to the third tier of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship and will compete in the Christy Ring Cup next year.

Fennelly comes into the role after captaining Ballyhale Shamrocks to All-Ireland club glory earlier this year.

“Michael is due to ratify his backroom team in the coming weeks,” the statement continues.

This is a very important time for Offaly hurling and we want to wish Michael all the best over the coming year with his backroom team and new panel of players.”

