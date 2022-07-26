Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 26 July 2022
Advertisement

Fennelly departs as Offaly begin hunt for new senior hurling manager

The Kilkenny legend has been in charge for the last three years.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 26 Jul 2022, 5:23 PM
26 minutes ago 1,149 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5826406
Michael Fennelly.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Michael Fennelly.
Michael Fennelly.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MICHAEL FENNELLY’S SPELL as Offaly senior hurling manager has drawn to a close after three seasons in charge.

The Offaly county board confirmed the news in a statement this afternoon, thanking the Kilkenny great ‘for his dedication and commitment’ while filling the role.

Offaly won the Christy Ring Cup in 2021 under Fennelly’s guidance, promoted to the Joe McDonagh Cup for this year where they finished fourth in the table.

Offaly defeated Meath, Down and Kerry in the round-robin series but were defeated in their opener by Antrim and lost their last game by five points to Carlow as they missed out on a final place.

Fennelly enjoyed a glittering playing career in the county colours of Kilkenny and club colours of Ballyhale Shamrocks with his departure occurring a few days after the hotseat in his native county became vacant as Brian Cody’s lengthy reign as manager ended.

The Offaly county board are to commence the search for a new senior hurling manager this week.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie