Fennelly departs as Offaly begin hunt for new senior hurling manager

MICHAEL FENNELLY’S SPELL as Offaly senior hurling manager has drawn to a close after three seasons in charge.

The Offaly county board confirmed the news in a statement this afternoon, thanking the Kilkenny great ‘for his dedication and commitment’ while filling the role.

Advertisement

Offaly won the Christy Ring Cup in 2021 under Fennelly’s guidance, promoted to the Joe McDonagh Cup for this year where they finished fourth in the table.

Offaly defeated Meath, Down and Kerry in the round-robin series but were defeated in their opener by Antrim and lost their last game by five points to Carlow as they missed out on a final place.

Fennelly enjoyed a glittering playing career in the county colours of Kilkenny and club colours of Ballyhale Shamrocks with his departure occurring a few days after the hotseat in his native county became vacant as Brian Cody’s lengthy reign as manager ended.

The Offaly county board are to commence the search for a new senior hurling manager this week.

