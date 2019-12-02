This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 2 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Offaly management set to be rivals as All-Ireland club hurling series takes shape

Michael Fennelly and Johnny Kelly involved with different clubs in the last four.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 2 Dec 2019, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,670 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4914452
Busy schedule ahead for Michael Fennelly and Johnny Kelly.
Image: INPHO
Busy schedule ahead for Michael Fennelly and Johnny Kelly.
Busy schedule ahead for Michael Fennelly and Johnny Kelly.
Image: INPHO

MICHAEL FENNELLY’S HURLING weekend began on a winning note and ended in similarly successful fashion.

He started out on the sideline as Offaly manager on Saturday afternoon in Birr as they accounted for Kildare in their Kehoe Cup opener and then was back on the pitch in O’Moore Park yesterday in the heart of the action as Ballyhale Shamrocks reached the Leinster club summit once more at the expense of Carlow’s St Mullin’s.

Fennelly lined out at centre-back for Ballyhale, his late dismissal for a second yellow card did not obstruct their path to victory as he captained them to success.

The success now sets up a frenzied schedule for the eight-time All-Ireland senior winner with Kilkenny. Double-jobbing between club and county over the winter months has become a familiar experience with Mickey Harte, Pat O’Shea, Anthony Cunningham and Mickey Graham all having had to combine such roles.

Fennelly’s experience is more unusual as he will be mixing playing with managing. He is well-versed in All-Ireland club campaigns, yesterday’s win was the sixth he has experienced with Ballyhale in a provincial decider. Only once in their previous five attempts (2009) have they failed to build on their Leinster progress and add a national win.

There is further intrigue for Fennelly in that one of his sidekicks in the Offaly managerial group will also be swapping between teams in the coming weeks. Johnny Kelly was drafted on board by Fennelly as coach of the Faithful side and he is also invested in the 2020 All-Ireland club hurling race as manager of Borris-Ileigh who enjoyed a glorious November in capturing Tipperary and Munster crowns in memorable fashion.

Fennelly and Kelly are on opposite sides of the semi-final draw with Ballyhale due to meet Derry’s Slaughtneil and Borris-Ileigh set to take on Galway’s St Thomas. The semi-finals are fixed for the weekend of 4-5 January with the final pencilled in for 19 January.

Offaly ran out 2-28 to 0-18 winners against Kildare in Saturday’s pre-season fixture at St Brendan’s Park. Fennelly and Kelly will be together on the sideline in Abbottstown on Sunday 15 December for their next Kehoe Cup tie against Down.

Aside from that they will have to juggle training sessions with their club and county outfits. If one of them advance to the All-Ireland final on 19 January, there will be little time for respite as Offaly’s league campaign commences the following Sunday with a Division 2A tie at home to Meath.

Hectic times ahead.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie