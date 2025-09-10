'That's Michael summed up' - Crawford can't help but gush over Ireland U21 match-winner Noonan

IT WAS A case case of job done but more work to do for Irish U21 boss Jim Crawford, who cut a slightly frustrated figure as his young side beat Andorra 1-0 to make it two wins from the opening two games in their Euro 2027 qualifiers.

“Six (points) from six. That’s obviously what we wanted and that was achieved. But performance-wise, we just need to get better,” admitted the Irish boss.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game. We knew Andorra were going to be a hell of a lot better in this game than what they were against Slovakia because they brought down three players from the senior team. So you couldn’t get a real gauge on the games that we analysed on the build-up to it, but we had a good grip on what to expect.

“We knew they’d defend well, they’d work hard. At times they’ll commit fouls to stop counter-attacks. You’ve got to deal with that.

“But ourselves, decision-making in certain areas of the pitch could be better. Some players didn’t perform to their normal levels and that happens with young players. It’s about everybody learning in those moments and continually working on their game. But then we made a few changes and I think certain players lit the place up.”

And it was Ireland’s strength in depth relative to the Andorrrans that gave a frustrated Tallaght a lift and got them over the line in the end. The introduction of the thrilling debutant Trent Kone-Doherty at the break and home-ground hero Michael Noonan just after the hour mark combined for the crucial moment of the night.

Liverpool attacker Kone-Doherty led a lightning-quick counter attack before finding Noonan with a square pass. At the age of 17 years, one month and nine days, the Shamrock Rovers star became Ireland’s youngest ever scorer at U21 level, smashing home the match-winner within a minute of his introduction.

And as much as he tried to hold back on his praise, Crawford eventually gave an insight into what makes Noonan such an exciting prospect.

“It’s funny because I said to him, ‘You know every blade of grass in the pitch,’ and he was laughing in training the other day. What a strike. Fantastic goal. Great work from Trent. There’s a lot of exciting attacking players.

“He (Noonan) is a fantastic player. He really is. I have to be careful what I say.

“It’s something we do with the international managers, with the international programme in the FAI. If somebody’s good enough, they play. It’s our job as coaches to stretch and support the player when they come in to us so young. We’ve done it with Evan Ferguson. We’ve done it with Mason (Melia). Michael is another one, who scores a winner.

“You couldn’t make it up, in his home ground, in his first international window with us. I just think he’s at a great club. He’s got some fantastic coaches here Shamrock Rovers. When it comes to international stuff, we’ve got to look after him too.

“I think he’s so mature for somebody so young,” Crawford added on Noonan. “His hold-up play, he knows when to run him behind. He can score goals, as he showed. He’s strong. His desire to win games, to play minutes. I think it was all packaged up there this evening, that’s Michael summed up.

“He’s a pleasure to work with. Long may it continue. He’s got a fantastic support network. We look forward to working with him again,” beamed Crawford.

What seemed to add to the nervousness throughout the game was the all-too-fresh memory of last year’s costly home draw with Latvia in the same stadium. This was also on the Irish boss’ mind throughout a game that, in the long run, could potentially have had a similar damaging effect as Ireland look to go one step further this time around and create history in this campaign.

But Crawford has been around long enough to know the levels need to be raised if they are to be successful.

“Without a doubt, without a doubt. Look, we won the game, that’s the most important thing because if you think when we were here against Latvia, we were flat. We started off well, then we were flat, and we were lucky to get a point, let’s say. That was a major, major disappointment,” he said.

“Ok, we got the three points even though we weren’t firing on all cylinders, but it’s a young group and people have to understand that they’re going to make mistakes, they’re going to switch off at times, and that’s the nature of U21 football. But the most important thing is that we support these players in their journey.

“We were fortunate enough as well to have James Abankwah, who was with the senior team the last window, and Rocco Vata, who has gotten a cap too, come back to us in this window, so we were blessed to have the two boys. They showed the other players that that is what the International programme is about: that you can go to the seniors, then come back down, and I thought the two boys were an inspiration to the group the way they handled themselves, the way they trained. But I think that everybody knows that we have to go up the levels to qualify for the finals.

“But look, it’s six points, and it sets up a nice encounter against Slovakia – who are a very good team – in Turner’s Cross in October so we look forward to that.”