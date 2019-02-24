This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish starlet Obafemi forced off with recurrence of hamstring injury against Arsenal

A worrying blow for the teenager.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 6:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,034 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4511089
File photo of Michael Obafemi.
Image: Joe Giddens
File photo of Michael Obafemi.
File photo of Michael Obafemi.
Image: Joe Giddens

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Michael Obafemi was forced off injured during Southampton’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal earlier today, having been introduced as a half-time substitute. 

Obafemi replaced Stuart Armstrong at half-time, but was then forced from the field 20 minutes later with a hamstring injury.

The same injury had kept Obafemi on the sidelines for almost two months, his last appearance coming against Huddersfield on 22 December. 

Saints manager Ralph Hassenhuttl lamented Obafemi’s injury after the game. 

“I’m very disappointed for Michael’s injury.

“It’s horrible for him to have this problem after just 20 minutes. He is a guy who is very quick and we are working hard with him on his body shape and posture.”

Both goals came in the opening half, first through Alex Lacazette and then Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and the result leaves Southampton in trouble at the bottom of the league. 

They are in the relegation zone, one point and a one place from Cardiff City, and the safety of seventeenth place. 

Arsenal, meanwhile, are fourth. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin
    Shades of 2007 World Cup, says Shane Horgan as Ireland continue to struggle
    'We didn't get too many launching points': Schmidt laments set-piece and errors in Rome
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    Ireland survive first-half scare in Rome to notch bonus-point win over Italy
    As it happened: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    FOOTBALL
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    IRELAND
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie