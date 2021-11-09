Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 9 November 2021
Michael Obafemi omitted from Swansea City squad for disciplinary reasons

‘You have to behave every day like what you are – a professional footballer,’ says boss Russell Martin.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 9 Nov 2021, 1:58 PM
Swansea City's Michael Obafemi pictured during a game against Hull City in September.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
SWANSEA CITY MANAGER Russell Martin says Michael Obafemi must improve his off-the-field discipline after the Irish striker was omitted for their game against Bournemouth.

Obafemi wasn’t in the Welsh outfit’s matchday squad as they suffered a 4-0 defeat to the Championship leaders on Saturday.

Since his transfer from Southampton on a three-year deal back in August, the 21-year-old has made just six appearances – five of which have come from the bench.

Despite expressing his admiration for Obafemi, Martin has urged him to improve his professionalism as he bids to realise his potential.

“Michael understands why he’s not in the squad. He agrees that he shouldn’t be in the squad. It’s nothing major,” the Swansea boss said, as reported by Wales Online.

“We’re here to try and improve players. It’s such a strong group culturally. We spend a lot of time talking and he understands he needs to be better in a few aspects to become the player he wants to become and to become the person he wants to become.

“We have to really try and help him to get there. Too often in football you’re expected to sign someone, a young man on a good contract, then just play football – it’s not the case.

“He needs more support from us, he’ll get it and he’ll become the player we think he can be and he wants to be. But there are certain things you have to make sure you do to be in the squad.

“You’ve got guys like Jay Fulton at home training so hard, Rhys Williams, Brandon Cooper. You have to behave every day like what you are – a professional footballer. He’s done nothing major but there’s stuff we need to help him with.”

Obafemi, who played 39 times for Southampton following his first-team debut at 17, had fallen down the pecking order at the Premier League club after being hindered by injuries.

Martin added: “He’s disappointed. I’m disappointed he’s not here, but performance doesn’t come before culture, it’s the other way around. He’ll get there and I’m sure he’ll be back involved soon.

“It’s just a few disciplinary things in terms of the way we train, time-keeping and it does matter unfortunately. If it was Joel Piroe doing the same, even though he’s our top goalscorer, it’d be the same consequence.

“That’s where we’re at. He understands and he respects it. He will be better for it because he’s a really brilliant lad who hasn’t been shown enough care or love for a while because of the position he’s been in.”

Obafemi made his senior debut for Ireland under Martin O’Neill three years ago against Denmark, but he has yet to win his second cap.

